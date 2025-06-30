Picking the perfect family dog: Expert offers tips on finding the best pup for your household 🐶

Looking for a dog to complete your family? | Canva/Getty Images

Follow these tips for the best chance to get the dog of your dreams.

Welcoming a dog into the family is an exciting step, but it can also feel daunting, with a steep learning curve for first-time owners.

And while many people focus on choosing a specific breed when looking for the perfect family dog, the truth is that a dog’s temperament depends far more on how they are raised and cared for than on their breed alone.

To help out, Rosie Bescoby , a dog behaviourist at Pure Pet Food, has shared what she believes potential owners should be searching for instead.

She explained: “The foundation of a dog’s temperament is laid in their genetics and those crucial first weeks of life.

“A responsible breeder will prioritise calm, well-adjusted parents and provide puppies with consistent exposure to different environments and people, including children. This early experience shapes confidence, resilience, and the ability to thrive in a busy family setting far more than breed alone.

“That’s because all dogs have the potential to bite if they feel scared or threatened. There is no such thing as a completely ‘bite-proof’ dog. Responsible ownership involves understanding each dog’s unique body language, their behaviour and ensuring children learn to interact calmly and respectfully to build a safe and trusting relationship.”

Here are her four key tips.

Choose a responsible breeder

Selecting a responsible breeder is crucial for raising a well-adjusted family dog, so make sure to visit the breeder’s home and meet the puppy’s parents to observe their temperaments firsthand.

A reputable breeder will openly share health records, temperament details, and socialisation practices, which means you can feel confident about the puppy’s early environment.

Ask about socialisation and training

Puppies raised in calm, nurturing settings in the home with early exposure to everyday sounds and people tend to develop confident, adaptable personalities, and good breeders often provide ongoing support to help with your puppy’s transition into family life.

You also shouldn’t hesitate to ask about their socialisation schedule, including interactions with children, other pets, and household noises.

Teach children how to behave around dogs

When welcoming a dog into a family, teaching children how to interact safely and respectfully is just as important as choosing the right dog.

Dogs rely heavily on body language to feel secure, so guiding children to understand these cues helps prevent misunderstandings. This includes establishing clear rules, such as never approaching a dog while it is eating or sleeping, as these are key times when a dog needs its own space.

That’s why you should teach children to recognise signs that a dog is feeling uneasy, such as turning away, lip licking, yawning, or a stiff posture. These subtle behaviours are a dog’s way of signalling they’re uncomfortable or stressed, and helping kids spot these early signs will prevent misunderstandings and negative interactions.

Active adult supervision is vital

Adult supervision is essential whenever young children and dogs interact because dogs and children should never be left alone together, regardless of breed or the dog’s age.