Today (October 27) is National Black Cat Day, organised to celebrate the majesty of monochrome moggies.
It was created by the Cats Protection charity in 2011 in reaction to statistics that revealed homeless black-and-white cats take, on average, seven days longer to find a new forever family compared to cats of other colours.
To mark the occasion Tesco Insurance have teamed up with Vetfone vet Natasha Watson to reveal the way in which cats - black or otherwise - tell their owners they love them.
Natasha explained “While dogs are known to be very expressive, cats tend to show their affection through subtle cues with their body language. However, their quieter communication style does not mean they do not love humans, that’s often a big misconception.
“Many cat owners, enthusiasts, and experts will attest to this - they are capable of forming incredibly strong connections with humans. Understanding their signals can help strengthen your bond with your pet, while also making you more aware of the hints they give when they're unhappy or unwell.”
So, here are the signs to look for.
