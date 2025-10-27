Cats have many ways to show how much they love you.placeholder image
National Black Cat Day 2025: Here are 10 ways your cat expresses love for you - from kneading to head butts

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 27th Oct 2025, 10:50 GMT

How many o these behaviours does your pet cat demonstrate?

Today (October 27) is National Black Cat Day, organised to celebrate the majesty of monochrome moggies.

It was created by the Cats Protection charity in 2011 in reaction to statistics that revealed homeless black-and-white cats take, on average, seven days longer to find a new forever family compared to cats of other colours.

To mark the occasion Tesco Insurance have teamed up with Vetfone vet Natasha Watson to reveal the way in which cats - black or otherwise - tell their owners they love them.

Natasha explained “While dogs are known to be very expressive, cats tend to show their affection through subtle cues with their body language. However, their quieter communication style does not mean they do not love humans, that’s often a big misconception.

“Many cat owners, enthusiasts, and experts will attest to this - they are capable of forming incredibly strong connections with humans. Understanding their signals can help strengthen your bond with your pet, while also making you more aware of the hints they give when they're unhappy or unwell.”

So, here are the signs to look for.

Cats often communicate with their facial expressions and eyes. If they feel they need to be on high alert, their eyes will be wide and focused. A cat with partially open, relaxed eyes is showing you that they feel content and safe in your presence. If your cat slowly blinks at you, it is an ultimate sign of trust and affection. Next time you see your cat looking your way with relaxed eyes, try slowly blinking at them and see how they respond! 

Cats living in bonded groups will greet one another by butting heads as a way of scent swapping, so a cat who does this to you is saying “hello friend”. A cat that rubs and head butts is a way of showing you that they see you as one of them.

Cats use their tail positions to communicate their mood. A happy cat that is greeting you as a member of their family will hold their tail high and sometimes curved in a question mark pose. This is their way of saying “Hi, I’m friendly and happy.”

Although their tongues feel a bit peculiar, your cat grooming you is a clear sign that they consider you family. Cats are self-sufficient in terms of grooming, however bonded groups of cats will groom one another, which is known as ‘allogrooming’. This is a way for them to bond, swap scents and unify the group.

