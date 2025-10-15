Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vets in Scotland would be forced to publish price lists and put a cap on the cost of providing prescriptions under sweeping changes proposed by the UK’s competition watchdog.

The changes proposed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) come as Scottish Labour MP Johanna Baxter said Scots were “being priced out of having pets” by sky-high vet costs.

Ms Baxter has called for tougher rules on vets after an investigation by the CMA found owners could be paying twice as much for some medicines from practices than online.

The regulator has been investigating the £6.3 billion veterinary services market over concerns about how it is run.

Vet fees have skyrocketed in recent years | Anadolu via Getty Images

Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP Ms Baxter said: “Every pet owner dreads a trip to the vet, knowing that their beloved animals are sick. But year after year, pet owners are also dreading the rising costs of their vet bills.

“It is simply outrageous that average vet prices across the market rose by 63 per cent between 2016-2023, far outpacing inflation. This has become a cost-of-living issue that is pricing people out of having a pet.

“More than 16 million households in the UK own a pet and see them as part of the family. They provide love and affection. Caring for them should not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy.

“It is clear that the current regulatory system is not fit for purpose and I welcome the CMA’s provisional findings. We must make it easier for pet owners to access affordable medicines online, see transparent price lists to compare prices and to understand what they are paying for in pet care plans.

“As the CMA consults on its final decisions, I urge veterinary businesses to act now to be fair, transparent and pro-active in helping their customers and their pets.”

Johanna Baxter is the Labour MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South | House of Commons

Ms Baxter, who is the chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Cats, is the owner of two cats. The CMA said pet owners may be overpaying for medicines and are not being given enough information about their vet and the prices of treatments.

The regulator found market-wide issues, which mean consumers are not benefiting from strong competition between vet businesses.

In particular, pet owners may be paying twice as much for commonly prescribed medicines from vet practices that they could pay online, amounting to hundreds of pounds extra.

They also have no effective way of comparing vet prices when they get a pet or move areas, and often are not given estimates for courses of treatment that can run into thousands of pounds, the investigation found.

The CMA said pet owners pay 16.6 per cent more on average at large vet groups than at independent vets. Furthermore, the watchdog found the existing system regulates vet professionals, but not vet businesses, despite the majority of practices being part of a large corporate group.

It is therefore not fit for purpose and needs to be modernised, the CMA concluded.

Martin Coleman, chairman of the inquiry group, said: “Pet owners are often left in the dark, not knowing whether their practice is independent or part of a chain or what a fair price looks like.

“They are sometimes committing to expensive treatment without understanding the price in advance. And they do not always feel confident asking for a prescription or buying medicine online – even when it could save them hundreds of pounds.

“We are proposing major reforms aimed at bringing about a transformation in the experience of pet owners and empowering them to make the best choices for their circumstances.