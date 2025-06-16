Medical Research Scotland Patron HRH The Princess Royal’s visit highlights organisation’s role in advancing STEM talent

HRH The Princess Royal yesterday attended Medical Research Scotland's Meet the Researcher Showcase as the charity's patron at the University of Strathclyde's Technology Innovation Centre, meeting with both pupils and Medical Research Scotland-funded exhibitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event saw more than 200 pupils interested in STEM hear from leading experts working both in industry and academia, as well as Medical Research Scotland-funded researchers as they presented their cutting-edge work across a range of health-related fields.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal joined Medical Research Scotland to view their work in inspiring the next generation of scientists at the charity’s 2025 Meet the Researcher Showcase, held at the Technology Innovation Centre, University of Strathclyde yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming over 200 pupils and teachers from schools across Scotland, the showcase offered Senior 4 to 6 pupils an inspiring introduction to the world of medical research beyond the classroom. The event featured career talks, interactive science activities, and scientific poster presentations designed to showcase the breadth and depth of Scotland’s medical research talent.

HRH The Princess Royal meeting MRS funded researcher, Luca.

As part of her visit, Her Royal Highness met with Professor Heather Wallace, Chair of Medical Research Scotland, Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice-Chancellor at University of Strathclyde, and Alasdair Gill, Medical Research Scotland Trustee and Chair of Audit and Investment Committee, before engaging with researchers and students participating in the showcase.

This included speakers Dr Samantha Pitt, Reader and Head of the Cellular Medicine Research Division at the University of St Andrews and Dr Keith Goatman, Principal Scientist at Canon Medical Research Europe, who had provided the pupils with insightful talks on medical research careers.

The Princess Royal’s visit demonstrated the importance of medical research in society, the exciting future that lies ahead for those pursuing careers in the field, and the critical role charities and organisations like Medical Research Scotland play in supporting the scientists of tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s continued strength in medical science depends on encouraging young minds to explore research as a rewarding and impactful career path and praised Medical Research Scotland’s efforts in making these opportunities accessible to students from across the country.

HRH The Princess Royal with Medical Research Scotland's chair, Professor Heather Wallace and MRS-funded researchers.

Featuring a wide range of Medical Research Scotland-funded researchers - including PhD students, Vacation Scholars, and Daphne Jackson Fellows – as well as other researchers at all stages of a researcher’s career path, the showcase offered pupils the opportunity to explore cutting-edge work and see first-hand how medical research translates into real-world impact. Spanning biology, chemistry, physics, and medical engineering, the hands-on activities and one-on-one discussions aimed to engage, inform and inspire pupils from Aberdeenshire to the Scottish Borders.

Professor Heather Wallace, Chair of Medical Research Scotland, said: “Today’s event is about opening doors for the school pupils attending - helping them see that a career in medical science is exciting and deeply rewarding. Our mission at Medical Research Scotland is to support the next generation of medical researchers, and we are incredibly proud of the talented individuals who have represented our work here today. It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness to this event, and her presence undoubtedly added inspiration and significance for everyone involved.”

Teacher, Claire Currie attending with pupils from Paisley Grammar School shared their thoughts: “Events like this are invaluable. They provide students with the chance to meet real scientists, ask questions, and see the real-world applications of what they’re learning in school. Seeing the enthusiasm of the researchers and hearing directly from HRH The Princess Royal has made a lasting impression on our pupils and shown them that a career in science is not just achievable, but exciting and full of potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Meet the Researcher Showcase forms a cornerstone of Medical Research Scotland’s educational outreach, designed to foster curiosity, spark ambition, and encourage Scotland’s young people to consider careers in medical research.

HRH The Princess Royal meeting chemistry teacher Lesley Jackson and her pupils from Dunblane High School

Medical Research Scotland is Scotland’s largest independent medical research charity. Its mission is to support and encourage promising individuals at the earliest stages of their careers in medical research. The charity offers a wide range of funding, including PhD Studentships, Vacation Scholarships for undergraduates, Early Career Researcher Grants and support for scientists returning to research after a career break through Daphne Jackson Fellowships.