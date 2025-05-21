Millions of British people welcomed new pets into their home during lockdown - here are the most popular.placeholder image
Millions of British people welcomed new pets into their home during lockdown - here are the most popular.

Most Popular Pets 2025: Here are the 20 animals we most often open our homes and hearts to - from dogs to snakes

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 21st May 2025, 16:54 BST

We’re a nation of animal lovers - even when it comes to the more unusual creatures.

Pet ownership has been rising in recent years - with dogs alone resident in approcimately one-in-three households.

According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) the number of pets in UK homes is now a staggering 34 million.

The surge in demand for domestic animals is being driven by younger people, with two thirds of new pet owners aged 16-34.

Here are the 20 most popular types of pet in Britain.

There are now around 12 million dogs in the UK, making them the joint most popular pet. The most popular breed of dog is the Labrador Retriever.

1. Dogs

There are now around 12 million dogs in the UK, making them the joint most popular pet. The most popular breed of dog is the Labrador Retriever. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dogs and cats might be natural rivals but there's no separating them when it comes to popularity - there are also around 12 million cats in the UK.

2. Cats

Dogs and cats might be natural rivals but there's no separating them when it comes to popularity - there are also around 12 million cats in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The third most popular pet may come as a surprise to some - there are an amazing five million indoor fish tanks in the UK.

3. Indoor fish

The third most popular pet may come as a surprise to some - there are an amazing five million indoor fish tanks in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fish are incredibly popular pets - another four million of us have a outdoor fish pond.

4. Outdoor fish

Fish are incredibly popular pets - another four million of us have a outdoor fish pond. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PetsCatsAnimalsHeartsDogs
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice