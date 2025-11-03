Dogs come in all shapes and sizes - the UK Kennel Club recognises 221 different pedigree dogs, from the Affenpinscher to the Yorkshire Terrier.

Then there are all manner of crossbreeds, from so-called ‘designer dogs’ to lovable mongrels.

Each has its own list of positive and negative attributes, and it’s important to take plenty of time to think about what breed will fit into your lifestyle the best - for instance a smaller dog if you live in a flat, or a hypoallergenic dog if the mere mention of dog hair makes you think about sneezing.

But there are some breeds of dog that don’t need any help with their image - being generally loved even by those who have never welcomed a pup into their home.

Polling company YouGov have been busy asking people whether they have a positive impression of numerous dog breeds and some prove much more popular than others - ranging from a healthy 80 per cent approval rating to a miserly eight per cent approval rating (spare a thought for the poor misunderstood Azawakh).

Here are the 12 dogs that ranked the highest, according to latest data from 2025.

1 . Golden Retriever Britain's most-loved dog breed, with a huge 80 per cent popularity rating, is the gregarious Golden Retriever. They were first bred in Scotland in the nineteenth century by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks by crossing Flat-coated Retrievers with Tweed Water Spaniels. If you have a pedigree Golden Retriever then its ancestry can be traced back to Sir Dudley's dogs! | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Labrador Retriever Second spot, with 77 per cent of people having a positive opinion of them, goes to the notoriously-friendly Labrador Retriever - be it black, yellow, chocolate or fox coloured. Named after the Canadian region from which it orginated, the Labrador is the world's most popular dog. Look at that furry wee face. What were the other 23 per cent thinking? | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Collie The final podium spot is shared by two charismatic canines. First up is the clever Collie, with a 72 per cent popularity rating. They were developed in Scotland and the North of England to herd sheep. When we're talking Collies, we specifically mean Rough Collies - the type of dog that television star 'Lassie' was. What's that boy? Timmy's stuck down the well? | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales