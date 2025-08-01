2 . Betta

Perhaps better known at the Siamese Fighting Fish, the Betta also comes in a seemingly never-ending series of dramatic colous combinations. Among the most popular aquarium fish in the world, males are hugely aggressive and territorial - meaning only one can be kept in a tank. They can even get grumpy if they see another male in a different tank. They are endemic to central Thailand but now live in lounges around the globe. | Canva/Getty Images