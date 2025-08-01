From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish need larger tanks to thrive) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.
Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes (after cats and dogs).
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.
Of course one of the things that attract people to tropical fish is their bright colours.
These serve a number of functions - including a warning to predators to stay away, signal to other species, blend in with colourful coral, or to attracting a mate.
So, here are 13 of the most colourful fish for tropical freshwater aquariums.
1. German Blue Ram
The stunning German Blue Ram is native to Venezuela and Colombia and has iridescent blue scales, a yellow body, and red accents. The dwarf cichlid flaunts is peaceful, though sensitive to water quality and prefers warmer tanks. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Betta
Perhaps better known at the Siamese Fighting Fish, the Betta also comes in a seemingly never-ending series of dramatic colous combinations. Among the most popular aquarium fish in the world, males are hugely aggressive and territorial - meaning only one can be kept in a tank. They can even get grumpy if they see another male in a different tank. They are endemic to central Thailand but now live in lounges around the globe. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Peacock Gudgeon
Found in Papua New Guinea, the Peacock Gudgeon have electric blue bodies with red speckles and yellow underbellies - they certainly stand out! They are a chilled fish breed perfect for planted nano aquariums. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Discus
Also known as the Pompadour Fish, the Discus is a native of the Amazon River in Brazil and is highly sought after by aquariasts due to the dazzling array of colours different fish exhibit - from vivid orange to metallic turqouise. Rarer colours can go for eye-watering sums of money. There's an entire industry in Thailand dedicated to breeding these calm fish many consider to be the most beautiful of all species. | Canva/Getty Images