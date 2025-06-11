We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs , with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

Whichever breed you choose, it’ll not take long for you to fall in love with your new furry companion.

The feeling is likely to be mutual, although some of the ways cats display affection are subtler than others,

To mark the National Hug Your Cat Day (June 4), Tesco Insurance in collaboration with Vetfone have shared the purr-fect ways to tell if your cat loves you

Natasha Watson, veterinarian at Vetfone, explained: “While dogs are known to be very expressive, cats tend to show their affection through subtle cues with their body language. However, their quieter communication style does not mean they do not love humans, that’s often a big misconception.

“Many cat owners, enthusiasts, and experts will attest to this - they are capable of forming incredibly strong connections with humans. Understanding their signals can help strengthen your bond with your pet, while also making you more aware of the hints they give when they're unhappy or unwell.”

So, here are10 ways your cat says “I love you”.

1 . The Slow Blink Cats often communicate with their facial expressions and eyes. If they feel they need to be on high alert, their eyes will be wide and focused. A cat with partially open, relaxed eyes is showing you that they feel content and safe in your presence. If your cat slowly blinks at you, it is an ultimate sign of trust and affection. Next time you see your cat looking your way with relaxed eyes, try slowly blinking at them and see how they respond! | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . The headbutt Cats living in bonded groups will greet one another by butting heads as a way of scent swapping, so a cat who does this to you is saying “hello friend”. A cat that rubs and head butts is a way of showing you that they see you as one of them. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tail language Cats use their tail positions to communicate their mood. A happy cat that is greeting you as a member of their family will hold their tail high and sometimes curved in a question mark pose. This is their way of saying “Hi, I’m friendly and happy.” | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Grooming Although their tongues feel a bit peculiar, your cat grooming you is a clear sign that they consider you family. Cats are self-sufficient in terms of grooming, however bonded groups of cats will groom one another, which is known as ‘allogrooming’. This is a way for them to bond, swap scents and unify the group. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales