Is my dog allergic to its food? Here are the symptoms to look out for - and what to do next

It can be a real issue for some dogs - and their worried owners.

There’s no better way to spoil our beloved dogs than with delicious treats and meals. However, what if those tasty treats are actually doing more harm than good?

Just like us humans, dogs can be allergic to certain ingredients, so it’s important to look out for symptoms and understand when you may need to switch their food.

To help out pet food company Green Pantry have teamed up with Molly Norman, owner of the Groomtastic Dog Spa in Beccles, to explain why choosing the right diet for your dog is so important.

She explained: “Much like humans, dogs can be allergic or intolerant to certain foods and it can be tricky to identify what is causing a reaction in your dog. Getting to the bottom of this kind of problem requires detailed attention and, in many cases, dietary adjustments.

“The most common dietary allergies are often to popular pet food flavours such as chicken or beef. Dairy and wheat can also be a common allergen in dogs.

“While all dog breeds can be prone to allergies, Westies are typically more prone to skin problems and food allergies along with French Bulldogs. While Golden Retrievers are thought to be super hardy, they can actually be very sensitive too.

“After consulting with your vet, you may need to safely eliminate certain foods from your dog’s diet as a way of uncovering the problem. They may even suggest feeding your dog a novel protein and carbohydrate diet, with ingredients they’ve never tried before, to ease symptoms, before reintroducing other foods.

“Once you’ve identified the problem, you’ll need to tailor your pet’s diet accordingly. Choosing natural dog food, with healthy ingredients can make all the difference.”

Here are the signs that your dog may be allergic to his or her food.

Persistent itching

Look out for excessive scratching, that is unrelated to flea infestations or dry skin conditions. In some dogs, certain proteins can trigger an overreaction from their immune system, misidentifying them as harmful. This can lead to your dog releasing histamines and other inflammatory chemicals, which causes skin irritation.

Some of the most common areas for your dog to feel irritated are around the ears, face and muzzle, on the paws, the underarms or groin, on the belly and inner thighs and around the bum. Look out for any red, inflamed skin or sores.

Lots of head shaking

The same immune overreaction that causes skin irritation can also inflame the skin inside the ear canal. This inflammation can create a warm, moist environment where yeast and bacteria can grow, leading to nasty ear infections.

Your dog may experience itching and irritation deep within the ear, swelling or regular infections and this can become increasingly uncomfortable if left untreated.

Excessively licking or chewing paws

It’s not uncommon for dogs to hurt or cut their paws, especially when they’re playing or out on walks. A dog’s natural reaction is to lick where the skin is damaged, to help to soothe the area. However, if they continue to lick or chew over several weeks or months, and if the skin starts to look red or irritated, it could be a sign of an allergy.

Unlike other areas of a dog’s body, the paws are easy to get to and therefore an easy target for excessive licking or chewing.

Stomach disturbances

Similar to us, when dogs eat something that doesn’t agree with them, it’s very likely to cause a stomach upset. Look out for gastrointestinal disturbances, with symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach noises or increased gas.

Some lesser-known symptoms of food allergies in dogs, that can often be mistaken for other issues, include:

Behavioural changes

If your dog is in a lot of discomfort due to a food allergy, it can cause them to feel irritated, restless or lethargic. You might notice that they avoid being touched or even growl as a warning for you to stay away. Just like us, when dogs are feeling stressed or uncomfortable, it can start to take its toll on their mood and this can lead to them reacting in ways that are completely out of character.

Poor coat quality

A healthy dog’s coat should look glossy and full, but food allergies can leave your pup’s fur looking dull and feeling brittle. You may also notice unusual shedding patterns.

Allergic reactions can trigger skin inflammation which can also impact your dog’s ability to absorb important nutrients that are essential for a healthy fur coat. Persistent scratching can also damage the fur and remove the natural oils that keep the coat looking shiny.

Choosing the right food for your dog

If you suspect your dog has some sort of allergy, it’s really important to speak to your vet to find out what food they should or shouldn’t be eating, before tailoring their diet.

Hypoallergenic dog food is formulated with special care, to minimise the risk of allergic reactions. Often, they contain less-common ingredients such as game, duck, turkey or easy-to-digest fish as well as plenty of high quality carbohydrates and vegetables and no common allergens such as wheat, maize or artificial enhancers.

