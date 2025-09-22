Some dogs are more likely to need a trip to the vet than others.placeholder image
Healthy Dogs 2025: Here are the 16 breeds of adorable dog likely to need fewest pricey vet visits - including the Beagle

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 11:43 BST

Some dogs are sadly predisposed to developing more health issues than others.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some breeds tend to stay healthier for longer, meaning your vet bills shouldn’t be too painful and your pet has a better chance of a pain-free and lengthy life.

The Labrador Retriever, for instance, may be the world’s favourite dog, but they are predisposed to ear, eye and joint problems.

That’s why they don’t make this list - of the 16 healthiest beeds of adorable dog.

1. Australian Cattle Dog

A relatively rare breed in Britain an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey made it into The Guiness Book of Records as the world's oldest dog. He reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit until a ripe old age. | Canva/Getty Images

2. Shiba Inu

Loved in their native Japan for their extreme loyalty, the Shiba Inu is not usual amongst dogs in that it can ofter suffer arthritis in their later years. Other than that though, they have every chance of living issue free for many years. | Canva/Getty Images

3. Belgian Malinois

Bred as herding dogs, the Belgian Malinois is a close cousin of the more popular German Shepherd. Like many working dog breeds they are naturally intelligent, very hardy and tend to stay healthy. The one condition they are predisposed to is cataracts. | Canva/Getty Images

4. Poodle

No matter which size of Poodle you go for - Standard, Miniature or Toy - these immaculate dogs tend to stay in good health, with a lifespans of up to 18 years. Only older dogs tend to develop the joint and eye issues common to the breed. | Canva/Getty Images

