Party politics will be put to one side for a few hours next week as politicians' four-legged friends take centre stage.

Organised by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, Holyrood Dog of the Year (HDOTY), is open to dog-loving MSPs and their canine companions of all ages, breeds, shapes and sizes - pedigree and crossbreed alike.

The pooches will be put through their paces at a “puppy paw-sault course” in the Scottish Parliament Gardens on Monday, May 26, before the winner of the public vote is announced

The competition celebrates the unique bond between dogs and their owners. With continued concern over the rising cost of living, and more dog owners in Scotland than ever before, this year’s competition is all about the cost of living and the mental health benefits of dog ownership.

To ensure pet owners are aware of what both organisations are doing to help support them during the ongoing cost of living crisis, representatives will be highlighting some of the advice they offer and how best MSPs can use this information to help concerned constituents continue to provide for their beloved dogs.

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, said: “Our thanks to all MSPs and parliamentary pooches taking part in Holyrood Dog of the Year, an event open to members and dogs of any pawlitical persuasion. It’s a chance for politicians to recognise the human-canine bond and how dogs make a huge impact on our lives during tough times. Sadly, these are tough times – enquiries to Dogs Trust to support pet owners faced with the rising cost of living continue to be at an all-time high – and we want to work with MSPs to support their constituents who may need extra help to make sure their pet remains part of their family.”

Here are all the candidates - you can cast your vote here.

1 . Tess White and Kura North East Region MSP Tess White said: "Kura’s sister Pip sadly died last month and she has been very lonely and sad. She recently had back surgery and is just healing. She is older than her years with a beautiful grey beard and eyebrows. She is a lovely dog and this would make her very happy. Her tail will not stop wagging and hopefully you will experience her wonderful smile. I think a responsible dog owners is someone who considers the holistic needs of their dog." Photo Sales

2 . Roz McCall and her Dogs Trust companion Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Roz McCall said: "As MSP’s we should be doing more to ensure positive adoption for animals and if my Dogs Trust dog and I can make a difference and really promote that safe home for sheltered dogs then it should be embraced." Photo Sales

3 . Sue Webber and Alfie Lothian Region MSP Sue Webber said: "Alfie is part of my Holyrood life every single day not just Holyrood Dog of the Year Day. He helps me campaign, he helps at my surgeries, he loves meeting my constituents, he appears on Zoom meetings and occasionally at committee events too. He even made a star appearance on my MSP Christmas card." Photo Sales

4 . Collette Stevenson and Sadie East Kilbride MSP Collette Stevenson said: "Sadie is the best dog in the world (well I think she is). She is so good natured and full of fun and she even talks and loves howling!" Photo Sales