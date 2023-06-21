Holyrood Dog of the Year 2023: Here are the 13 pups and MSP owners up for this year's award
Party politics will be put to one side for a few hours next week as politicians' four-legged friends take centre stage.
Organised by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, Holyrood Dog of the Year (HDOTY), is open to dog-loving MSPs and their canine companions of all ages, breeds, shapes and sizes - pedigree and crossbreed alike.
The pooches will be put through their paces at a “puppy paw-sault course” in the Scottish Parliament Gardens on Monday, May 26, before the winner of the public vote is announced
The competition celebrates the unique bond between dogs and their owners. With continued concern over the rising cost of living, and more dog owners in Scotland than ever before, this year’s competition is all about the cost of living and the mental health benefits of dog ownership.
To ensure pet owners are aware of what both organisations are doing to help support them during the ongoing cost of living crisis, representatives will be highlighting some of the advice they offer and how best MSPs can use this information to help concerned constituents continue to provide for their beloved dogs.
Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, said: “Our thanks to all MSPs and parliamentary pooches taking part in Holyrood Dog of the Year, an event open to members and dogs of any pawlitical persuasion. It’s a chance for politicians to recognise the human-canine bond and how dogs make a huge impact on our lives during tough times. Sadly, these are tough times – enquiries to Dogs Trust to support pet owners faced with the rising cost of living continue to be at an all-time high – and we want to work with MSPs to support their constituents who may need extra help to make sure their pet remains part of their family.”
Here are all the candidates