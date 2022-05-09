Organised by the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, the final of the Holyrood Dog of the Year competition is today (May 9), taking place at the Scottish Parliament Gardens.

The fun event aims to showcase dogs’ role as an important member of the family, the unique bond between dogs and their owners, and aims to promote responsible dog ownership.

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust, explained: "The Holyrood Dog of the Year competition is so much more than a canine beauty pageant. The competition is strictly apolitical; judges will be looking for the dogs' good deeds and devotion to their owner rather than policies or opinions.

It is a fun filled day out with an important message at its core – helping to promote dog welfare issues and encourage responsible ownership.”

Mark Beazley, Chief Executive of The Kennel Club, added: “Whilst the competition itself is no doubt a light-hearted and fun event, it is also an excellent opportunity to showcase the happiness that dogs can bring to our lives and to raise awareness of the actions that need to be taken – both in Parliament and beyond – to promote responsible dog ownership.”

Here are the 14 pups who will be hoping to claim this year’s title, and why their MSP owners think they should triumph.

1. Miles Briggs and Tómas Miles Briggs, MSP for Lothian region, said: "Tómas is a Spanish rescue dog who had a hard start out in life but has now become a much-loved member of the family and dog brother to my niece, Skye. Tómas also puts up with me dressing him up every Christmas!"

2. Pam Duncan-Glancy and Tony Glasgow region MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy thinks Cockapoo Tony should win "because he is the cutest, friendliest, funniest wee guy out and he lights up everyone's life".

3. Maurice Golden and Luca North East Scotland Region MSP Maurice Golden is backing his Cocker Spaniel because "Luca is full of life and love and is an amazing family pet".

4. Christine Grahame and Mabel Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale MSP Christine Grahame says her German Shorthaired Pointer Mabel is a "supermodel among canines", adding: "She was bred by an exemplary, Kennel Club Assured Breeder in my constituency who went above and beyond to care for her and her siblings and to ensure they went to suitable, responsible and loving homes whilst offering lifetime support to the owners to ensure they understood what was entailed and how best to care for their dog throughout their life."