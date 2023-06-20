Nicola Sturgeon returns to Scottish Parliament for first time since arrest

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaking to the media on her return to the Scottish Parliament

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not quit the SNP as doing so would “compromise” her ability to assert her innocence.

The former first minister spoke to the media in the Scottish Parliament for the first time since her dramatic arrest as part of the ongoing police investigation into her party’s finances.

She again stressed she is “absolutely certain” she has done nothing wrong.

Asked if her husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, is innocent of any wrongdoing, Ms Sturgeon said she can only speak for herself.

She said: “Before I say what I’m about to say, I’m saying it as a statement of fact, not a loaded statement that you should read anything into one way or another. But in a situation like this, I can only speak for myself, and I am only speaking for myself.

"There is also a difference between me and my husband. I am an elected politician. I am a public servant, and therefore there is an expectation – I think a legitimate expectation on your part – that I make statements and to the best of my ability answer questions. Obviously, Peter is not in that position.”

Mr Murrell was arrested and released without charge in early April.

Speaking to the media, Ms Sturgeon said: "The interests of the SNP are as close to my heart as it’s possible for anything to be. There may be an argument, if I thought I was to step aside, that you would all then accept that this had nothing to do with the SNP – there may be an argument that’s not the case.

"But also what that would do, I think, would be to compromise my ability and my right to assert the position that I hold absolutely, which is that I have done nothing wrong.

“But I will always consider, and I will consider on an ongoing basis at all times, what’s in the best interests of the SNP, a party that I have given my all to over almost my entire life, and an organisation that for me is not abstract – it’s made up of my friends, my family, my colleagues.”

She refused to say why she was arrested, other than to confirm it was in connection with the ongoing police investigation.