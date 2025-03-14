From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

But you should be aware that while some fish are placid and happy to live in a ‘community tank’ with a mixture of other species, others are predators that really need their own tank or, at the minimum, carefully-selected tank-mates.

If you want a variery of colourful fish to live in harmony you should choose those with a reputation for not being aggressive.

Here are 13 of the best - who shouldn’t lay a fin on any of their tankmates.

1 . Neon Tetra Neon Tetras are one of the world's most popular tropical fish, with the small, schooling fish known for their striking blue and red stripes. It's best to keep at least six so they have a group of buddies to swim around with. This is a fish that doesn't have an aggressive scale on its beautiful body.

2 . Guppy Another hugely popular staple of community tanks the world over is the brightly-coloured guppy which happily co-exists with other similarly-placid species of fish. The only exception is if they give birth to babies - it's best to pop the baby fish into a different aquarium in case they become a snack.

3 . Dwarf Gourami Dwarf gouramis are colorful and peaceful fish that thrive in a community tank with plenty of vegetation. The males can get a bit territorial so it's best to just have one boy fish per tank. These fish live in the wild in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

4 . Harlequin Rasbora (Trigonostigma heteromorpha)** Harlequin rasboras are known for their distinctive orange bodies with black triangular markings and have been kept in aquariums for over a century. They are another schooling fish that are happiest in groups of six or more and are the perfect hardy fish for beginners. Their peaceful nature allows them to coexist with a wide range of community fish.