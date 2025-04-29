Is your dog this happy? | Canva/Getty Images

This advice will help you make sure your dog lives its best life.

If you’ve ever caught yourself wondering “is my dog truly happy?” then you’re not alone - most puppy parents want the best for their pets but it can be hard to know how good a job you’re doing.

To help out the dog experts at Harringtons have teamed up with one of the UK’s leading dog behaviourists, Dr Tom Mitchell, to create the Formula for a Happy Dog.

Packed with practical tips, research, guidance and a good helping of common sense, it’s a nine-step guide every dog owner should have up their sleeve.

Dr Tom explained: “There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to happiness. Every dog is unique, and as their owner, you know them best. Think of this formula as your toolkit, ready to be tweaked to suit your dog’s personality and lifestyle”.

So - just how happy is your dog according to this brand new formula?

Calm Settling (60%+ of the Day)

Dogs thrive on calm. Dr Tom finds in the Behavet Behaviour Clinic that a relaxed pooch who can switch off for most of the day is less likely to develop behavioural struggles. Calm time lets your dog decompress and helps their brain stay balanced and resilient.

How can you create a calm environment for your dog?

Create a quiet room at home, with your dog’s favourite blanket and some gentle background music (classical or ambient sounds) with a few chew toys to keep them relaxed without over-exciting them.

Sleep (At Least 10 Hours)

Dogs need more sleep than you might think! A 2020 study found dogs sleep about 10 hours a day, helping them process the world around them. Well-rested dogs are calmer, happier, and better learners.

To help your dog sleep better, you could try some of the below tips:

Reward your dog for good sleep choices - Like any behaviour, you can reward your dog for making sleepy choices to encourage them to sleep more! Choosing to settle down, get on their bed, go in their crate or take themselves away from the action can all be rewarded with a tasty treat.

Set up a cosy sleep space - give them a comfy bed or use a crate if they like that den-like feeling to make them feel safe. Use calming sounds - soft music or white noise machines can help drown out outside noises that might startle your dog. Avoid disruption - try not to hype up your dog right before bed and limit late-night bathroom trips unless needed, so they learn to sleep through the night.

Nutrition (Daily, Balanced & Gut-Friendly)

Nutrition is the building blocks of your dog’s body and brain and, in relation to happiness, nutrition is quite literally the building blocks of the neuro-chemicals of happiness. On top of this, there’s now a mountain of evidence that your dog’s gut microbiome (the community of micro-organisms naturally living inside your dog’s gut) are actually involved in the creation of those happy brain chemicals.

So, looking after your dog’s diet is key. Not only should you feed a diet rich in high meat content and natural ingredients but also ensure it is rich in prebiotics – these help maintain a healthy digestion and act as the fuel for the micro-organisms doing the hard work of building those happy chemicals! The national dog owner obsession of how their dog’s poo is looking isn’t misplaced; the easiest measure of how your dog’s gut is doing is by assessing their poo! Happy poo = happy gut = happy dog!

Play (30 Minutes Total, in 5-Minute Bursts)

Play isn’t just fun - it’s how dogs learn, bond and express themselves. Short, frequent bursts of play have been shown to improve learning and reduce stress . Whether it’s tug-of-war or hide-and-seek with treats, play is powerful. Other indoor, outdoor and mental stimulations idea you could try include:

Indoor Play Ideas

Find the Treat – hide treats around the room and let them sniff them out. Interactive Toys/Puzzle Games – keeps brains active during play. Teach New Tricks – turn training into a game with treats and praise.

Outdoor Play Ideas

Catch Me If You Can - pop a few treats on the grass so your dog has to spend a moment finding them while you run away. When your dog catches you, reward them with a play session! You can even do it around trees or other landmarks to add to the chase! Obstacle Course – set up cones, tunnels, or jumps in the yard. Scent Games – scatter treats or toys in the grass for your dog to find.

Mental Stimulation Games

Shell Game – hide a treat under one of three cups and mix them around. Old Dog, New Tricks - by teaching your dog new tricks they might not know, the brain grows new connections reducing/halting the progression of cognitive decline. Training Drills – mix-up sit, stay, come, down, etc., into a fun game.

Affection (At Least 20 Minutes, but there’s no maximum!)

There’s no upper limit on love. You share a “Relationship Bank Account” with your dog that can experience investments (and so grow) and withdrawals (and so empty). Stroking, cuddles, or simply sitting together builds trust and connection. Watch for signs your dog is enjoying it - and let them choose how and when they want affection.

So how can you tell if your dog likes an interaction or not?

Observe your dog’s behaviour. Changes to their behaviour like lip-licking, panting, moving away or going very still can be signs your dog isn’t enjoying it. Create a culture of consent. Periodically stop the interaction and move away and see if your dog re-engages you to continue the interaction - in other words, they consent to it continuing!

Movement (1–2 Hours Daily)

Walks, games, zoomies in the garden - dogs are made to move! Daily movement helps keep joints healthy, minds alert and tails wagging. It doesn’t always need to be a walk either, get creative! Not every dog needs to hit the great outdoors every single day to stay active either.

So, what are some indoor-friendly ways to keep your dog moving daily?

Focus games - try tossing a treat for your dog to eat, when they turn back to you, throw another treat in the other direction and repeat. This teaches your dog to find looking at you rewarding - great for out-and-about! Puzzle Toys / Food-Dispensing Toys - keeps your dog moving and thinking while they work for their food. Try a snuffle mat, or DIY puzzles (like treats under cups). Training Sessions - practicing cues like "sit," "stay," "come," and "spin" can be surprisingly tiring. Indoor Obstacle Course - use pillows, boxes, and chair/chair legs to create mini jumps or tunnels.

Enrichment (1 Hour of ‘Figuring Stuff Out’)

In a 2019 study , it was shown that simply by incorporating enrichment into the lives of dogs in a rescue centre, they were more likely to pass the behaviour tests to then go on to find their loving homes

Dogs love a challenge. This is how you can incorporate enrichment in your dog’s routine:

Puzzle toys, snuffle mats, trick training or a new walking route - all keep their minds sharp and their tails wagging. Enrichment can help reduce anxiety and boost confidence too.

Social Interaction (Every Day!)

Dogs are social creatures, but that doesn’t always mean with other dogs. Many prefer human company. Contrary to wolves, domestic dogs get a larger oxytocin surge from interacting with their human family than other dogs, so if your dog can be unpredictable with other dogs or finds them a bit scary right now, rest assured the most important interaction in your dog’s life is with YOU. Whether it’s a sniffy walk with a mate or cuddles with you, quality interaction is vital.

What other dog or human social interactions could you do?

Dog & Human Social Interactions

Play Dates with Friends & Family - invite friends or family over to hang out and spend time with your dog. Chilling together is a perfect way to teach your dog that visitors to the house are a calm event. Training Sessions with You - teach your dog new tricks or reinforce old ones. Dog-Friendly Outings - if your dog enjoys new environments, take your dog to dog-friendly cafés or stores where they can interact with other people and sometimes other dogs.

Dog & Dog Social Interactions

Dog Play Dates - arrange play dates with other appropriate dogs your dog is familiar with. You can let them explore, chase, or simply hang out together. Agility Classes or Group Training - these classes can help dogs work alongside others in a controlled setting.

Training (Four 3-Minute Sessions Daily)

Think of training as giving your dog the tools to handle life’s surprises. Just a few fun, reward-based sessions a day can build confidence and strengthen your bond. And yes, even 3 minutes can make a world of difference!

So, what training could you try?