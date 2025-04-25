We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home.

And one thing that is crucial for us who suffer from allergies is to pick a hypoallergenic dog - to stop continual sneezing and running eyes from dog hair.

Sadly some of the most popular breeds - such as the Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd - seem to spend most of their lives shedding hair wherever they go.

But others tend to keep their fur (or lack of it) largely to themselves.

Here are 13 of the most hypoallergenic breeds of loving dog.

1 . Poodle Whether you opt for the standard, mini or toy varieties, all poodles shed very little of their soft, curly hair. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train. In many ways the gold standard when it comes to hypoallergenic dogs, an entire industry has been created by crossing them with other breeds, as we'll see later in the list.

2 . Portuguese Water Dog While the Portuguese Water Dog does shed hair, its relatively thick and highly seasonal, so a regular grooming regime will keep allergy sufferers from suffering.

3 . Labradoodle OK, the Labradoodle is a crossbreed rather than a pedigree dog, but we couldn't bear to leave these teddy bears off this list. The Labrador Retriever may be the UK's most popular dog, but they shed a huge amount of hair. The Labradoodle is a mix of a Labrador and the far more hypoallergenic Poodle, making the dog shed far less hair and less likely to trigger your allergies. Other Poodle crossbreeds such as Cockapoos and Goldendoodles are also good for allergy sufferers.