Three of the most popular large dog breeds.Three of the most popular large dog breeds.
Three of the most popular large dog breeds. | Canva/Getty Images

Top Large Dogs 2025: These are the 15 most popular breeds of adorable big dog - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST

These are the big dogs you are most likely to see in your local park.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

If you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home.

But if you have the space and don’t mind regular long walks then there’s no reason why you can’t ‘go large’ and get one of the bigger breeds of dog.

Each year the UK Kennel Club releases figures showing how many dogs of each breed have been registered with them, and the stats for 2024 have now been released.

According to those figures, these are the 15 most popular large dog breeds.

They are the world's most popular dog and the Labrador Retriever remains the most commonly registered breed of any size in the UK by quite some distance. There were a huge 34,141 new Labradors registered with the Kennel Club last year - meaning it easily tops the list of most common large dog breeds.

1. Labrador Retriever

They are the world's most popular dog and the Labrador Retriever remains the most commonly registered breed of any size in the UK by quite some distance. There were a huge 34,141 new Labradors registered with the Kennel Club last year - meaning it easily tops the list of most common large dog breeds. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The second most popular large dog is the Golden Retriever, with 10,201 new registrations last year. The breed was created by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish estate in the late nineteenth century.

2. Golden Retriever

The second most popular large dog is the Golden Retriever, with 10,201 new registrations last year. The breed was created by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish estate in the late nineteenth century. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of the world's most useful dogs, the German Shepherd was originally bred as a herding dog but now is popular for everything from disability assistance and search-and-rescue work, to helping the police hunt criminals and serving in the army. They are also great companion pets, with 4,817 registrations in 2024 - making them the third most popular large dog breed.

3. German Shepherd

One of the world's most useful dogs, the German Shepherd was originally bred as a herding dog but now is popular for everything from disability assistance and search-and-rescue work, to helping the police hunt criminals and serving in the army. They are also great companion pets, with 4,817 registrations in 2024 - making them the third most popular large dog breed. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The top dog in the Kennel Club's working group is the adorable Boxer, with 2,427 registrations in 2024 - making it the fourth most popular large dog breed. The Boxer was bred from the Old English Bulldog and the now extinct Bullenbeisser.

4. Boxer

The top dog in the Kennel Club's working group is the adorable Boxer, with 2,427 registrations in 2024 - making it the fourth most popular large dog breed. The Boxer was bred from the Old English Bulldog and the now extinct Bullenbeisser. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dog ownersDog loversDogsPuppies
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice