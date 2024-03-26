Daffodils are a pretty spring sight - but can cause problems for dogs.

With 16.2 million UK households owning at least one pet, many unknowingly placing their beloved furry companions in harm by exposing them to common yet unknown household hazards.

As households welcoming pets continue to rise, experts at TrustedHousesitters are raising awareness during Pet Poison Prevention Month by issuing a crucial reminder for owners to be aware of these five hidden dangers putting cats and dogs at risk.

Here are the items you should clear out of your home:

Essential oils

While essential oils are popular for their therapeutic properties, certain oils, such as tea tree oil, pennyroyal oil, and eucalyptus oil, can be toxic to pets if ingested, applied to their skin, or simply inhaled. They may experience symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhoea among other nasty consequences.

Cigarettes or nicotine

Nicotine poisoning is a real concern as one out of every eight people in the UK smoke. You may not know that cats and dogs are vulnerable to the particles and toxins in cigarettes. Be on the lookout for discarded cigarettes while out and about too, as ingesting any remains can be just as harmful as inhaling smoke, and could lead to your pet vomiting or even having seizures.

Spare change

Keep your change in your wallet! Some coins contain zinc which can be toxic to pets if ingested (as little as 1-2 coins). Ingesting them could lead to zinc toxicity, and symptoms such as diarrhoea, and respiratory or cardiovascular depression.

Toxic plants

While we know some plants can be toxic, some lesser-known varieties can be harmful to your pets such as:

Sago palm: a plant that contains toxins that can cause liver failure.

Daffodils: Springtime sees more daffodils in gardens and open spaces, so be careful not to let your pet close to them. They contain a toxic chemical called lycorine, which can cause tissue irritation to the mouth and be fatal if ingested in a large enough amount.

Lilies: Toxic to cats, they contain crystals of calcium oxalates, which can cause kidney failure and even risk to life if ingested or even sniffed.

Xylitol

Xylitol is a common sugar substitute that is safe for human consumption, but, not for pets. It can be found in food items and is commonly known by dog owners for its dangerous presence in some brands of peanut butter. However, it is also found in items such as toothpaste, oral care products and certain medications.