If you're looking to own a new cat or kitten in the coming weeks in months, picking the perfect breed will be paramount in your thoughts.

However, as many cat owners will tell you, once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way! But choosing the right environment and the correct breed for your home is equally as important.

Some people get so besotted with their kitty cat that they end up with another, with reports the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats.

Cats are extremely different in personality and with each kitty comes their very own needs and cute little features, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.

Here are the most popular cat breeds in the UK in 2024.

1 . British Shorthair Energetic and independent, the British Shorthair is one of the world's popular cat breeds. Friendly in nature, this breed often gravitates to one household member. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Ragdoll Complete with a stunning coat, the Ragdoll cat breed is gorgeous to look at but also a great fit for elderly owners due to their calm and - often sleepy - temperament. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Siberian The Siberian cat breed is one of the UK's most popular breeds due to its stunning, thick coat and patient nature. They can also be trained fairly easily! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . Bengal The friendly and composed Bengal cat breed is the most popular in the United Kingdom due its kind nature and strong ability to bond with everyone in the household. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro