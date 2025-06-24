Foxtail presents a danger to dogs. | Pixbay

There’s a hidden danger in the British countryside dog owners should be aware of.

With more dogs out and about enjoying the warm weather, vet has warned of an important seasonal risk that’s easy to overlook:

Dr Heather Burton, a Veterinarian at Budget Pet Products, is urging UK dog owners to be aware of the serious harm the barbed grass seeds of Foxtail Grass can cause, often leading to painful infections and expensive treatments.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Foxtails?

Foxtails are the spiky, arrowhead-shaped seeds found on common wild grasses across the UK. During the warmer months, they dry out and become brittle, breaking off easily as dogs brush past.

Why are Foxtails an issue for dogs?

Foxtails are deceptively small, but they can cause serious health problems if not spotted early.

Once embedded, they don’t just sit on the surface, they can travel under the skin, leading to painful infections or abscesses.

We also see cases where they’ve lodged in ears, eyes, or even noses, sometimes requiring surgical removal.

They’re sharp, barbed, and designed to move forward, so the longer they’re left, the more damage they can do.

How can I minimise the risk from Foxtails?

Here are Dr Heather’s top tips.

Avoid walking in overgrown or dry grassy areas, especially during late summer.

Check your dog’s fur, ears, eyes, and paws after every walk, foxtails often hide between toes and in thick coats.

Keep fur trimmed, especially around sensitive areas like the feet and underarms.

Don’t dismiss sudden changes like head shaking, sneezing, limping, or excessive licking, these could be signs of a foxtail injury.

What are the symptoms of a potential Foxtail problem?

If your dog shows any of the following symptoms, a vet check is essential:

Persistent sneezing or nasal discharge

Head shaking or ear sensitivity

Squinting, tearing, or swollen eyes

Limping or pawing at a specific area

Swelling, redness, or discharge on the skin