Sometimes it's good to switch your dog's diet. | Canva/Getty Images

Concerned your dog’s diet is less than ideal? Here’s what you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It can be hard to know if your dog’s diet is working for them - but it can be even harder to make a switch to a new diet, especially if your dog is fussy.

To help, Katie McCaul, Pet Nutritionist at leading fresh dog food brand Tuggs, has shared how to transition your dog to a new diet, including the warning signs they need to change their diet.

Here’s what she had to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How often should you change your dog’s diet?

Typically, your dog’s diet should be in line with three key stages throughout their life - puppy stage, adult to senior. Throughout these stages, you may need to change their diet to adapt to new needs as they grow older.

Puppies often require foods with a higher protein value and calorie content, to help them grow healthily.

Adult dogs can often become overweight, down to improper feeding at life stage, so ensuring they are on the right diet here is key.

The third life stage to be mindful of is the senior life stage. Senior pets often have medical issues, such as arthritis or obesity, that may benefit from dietary changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to know if your dog’s diet isn’t right for them - and how to find the right one

Outside of life stages, your dog may need a new diet as their health or activity level changes.

The most common symptoms of the wrong diet include a dull coat, lethargy, gaining weight, loose stool or increased allergies or itchiness.

To help find the right diet for these conditions, Katie explains the ingredients to look out for for to combat these symptoms:

Dull, flaky coat

Diets rich in essential fatty acids are a key component in keeping a pet’s skin healthy, and therefore his or her coat, in tip top shape. Look for a diet containing both Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids to support your pet’s coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Senioritis’

Dogs are normally considered ‘senior’ around 5-7 years of age. And, as our pets age, their nutrient requirements change too.

To match reduced levels of activity, senior dogs often require diets with less calories but more fibre, to help support their joints.

Gaining weight

If your pet has gained weight, a diet specifically designed for weight loss is key to ensure they have the essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals they need.

Loose stool

Loose stool or chronic flatulence can be a sign of food intolerance - or even a sign that the food you're giving your pet is low quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like adults, some dog’s can’t tolerate certain diets or ingredients as well as other ones. To find a solution, try switching to a more premium food brand or opting for a diet specifically designed for sensitive stomachs.

Allergies or itchiness

Allergies can be common in pets - and food can be a common trigger.

Try swapping their diet out for a low-allergen diet, to help reduce the amount of allergens they are exposed to.

How to transition your dog to a new diet

To transition your dog to a new diet, it’s important to make the changes gradually - to help them get used to the new food and avoid a sensitive stomach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of a week, start replacing your dog’s food with the new diet. For example, start by mixing the new food in with the current food, a little at a time before a quarter of each, half of each and so on until you swap completely to the new diet.

It’s best to take things slowly to avoid an upset tummy, especially if you are transitioning your dog from dry food to wet food.

When changing your dog’s diet, you might find your dog has an unsettled stomach or changes in stool colour and firmness. While your dog adjusts to the new diet these are normal. If this happens after day three of the transition, take things extra slow and monitor this.

Which diet is best for different breeds?

Different dog breeds do typically have different nutritional needs as they vary in size or activity level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad