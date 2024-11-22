Three of the favourites for this year's SPOTY.Three of the favourites for this year's SPOTY.
Three of the favourites for this year's SPOTY. | Getty Images

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 Odds: SPOTY favourites, date and venue - including Luke Littler

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:58 GMT

It’s that time of the year again - as the BBC celebrate 12 months of sporting excellence.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (or SPOTY) is set to be presented in just a few week.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 15, and broadcast from Salford, Greater Manchester, with a host of sports stars in attendence.

The nominees will be announced the week before, with the winner decided by a public vote.

Other awards presented on the night include Manager of the Year, Team of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year, World Sport Star, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here are the 10 favourites for the main prize, last year won by footballer Mary Earps.

Athlete Keely Hodgkinson is the 2/9 favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award. She's had a great year, culminating in winning the gold medal in the 800 metres at the 2024 Paris Olympics - a step up the podium from her silver in Tokyo four years ago.

1. Keely Hodgkinson

He may have lost the World Championship final at the start of the year, but it's all been titles and nine-darters ever since. Luke Littler is now the biggest name in darts and the 7/2 second favourite to take the Sports Personality of the Year crown.

2. Luke Littler

Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Sir Ben Ainslie is 16/1 to add more silverware to his mantlepiece. He captained Ineos Team UK's yacht Britannia to victory in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Selections Series to qualify for the 37th America's Cup - the first time the UK has challenged for the tropy since 1964. He lost the series 7-2 but became the first UK boat to score in an America's Cup since 1934.

3. Ben Ainslie

The newly-knighted cyclist Mark Cavendish this year broke the all-time record for greatest number of Tour de France stage wins - with 35. He ended his career with a victory in the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore and is the most successful sprinter in cycling history. He's 18/1 to pick up the BBC trophy.

4. Mark Cavendish

