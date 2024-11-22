The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (or SPOTY) is set to be presented in just a few week.
The ceremony will be held on Sunday, December 15, and broadcast from Salford, Greater Manchester, with a host of sports stars in attendence.
The nominees will be announced the week before, with the winner decided by a public vote.
Other awards presented on the night include Manager of the Year, Team of the Year, Young Sports Personality of the Year, World Sport Star, and a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here are the 10 favourites for the main prize, last year won by footballer Mary Earps.
1. Keely Hodgkinson
Athlete Keely Hodgkinson is the 2/9 favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award. She's had a great year, culminating in winning the gold medal in the 800 metres at the 2024 Paris Olympics - a step up the podium from her silver in Tokyo four years ago. | Getty Images
2. Luke Littler
He may have lost the World Championship final at the start of the year, but it's all been titles and nine-darters ever since. Luke Littler is now the biggest name in darts and the 7/2 second favourite to take the Sports Personality of the Year crown. | Getty Images
3. Ben Ainslie
Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Sir Ben Ainslie is 16/1 to add more silverware to his mantlepiece. He captained Ineos Team UK's yacht Britannia to victory in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Selections Series to qualify for the 37th America's Cup - the first time the UK has challenged for the tropy since 1964. He lost the series 7-2 but became the first UK boat to score in an America's Cup since 1934. | Getty Images
4. Mark Cavendish
The newly-knighted cyclist Mark Cavendish this year broke the all-time record for greatest number of Tour de France stage wins - with 35. He ended his career with a victory in the Tour de France Criterium in Singapore and is the most successful sprinter in cycling history. He's 18/1 to pick up the BBC trophy. | AFP via Getty Images