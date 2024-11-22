3 . Ben Ainslie

Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Sir Ben Ainslie is 16/1 to add more silverware to his mantlepiece. He captained Ineos Team UK's yacht Britannia to victory in the Louis Vuitton Challenger Selections Series to qualify for the 37th America's Cup - the first time the UK has challenged for the tropy since 1964. He lost the series 7-2 but became the first UK boat to score in an America's Cup since 1934. | Getty Images