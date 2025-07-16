Dog Barbecue Dangers: How to keep your adorable pup safe - and what you can and can't feed them

Dogs and barbecues don't always mix. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s summer - and that means outdoor eating. But that means extra hazards for our always-hungry pets.

There’s something unmistakably Scottish about firing up the barbecue at the first sign of sunshine (only for the rain to start) - but whilst we’re indulging, it’s essential to remember our furry friends.

Tempting as it may be to share those freshly grilled treats, many BBQ favourites can be harmful to our pets.

To help, Petplan vet Dr Brian Faulkner has shared the foods and hazards we should be aware of this BBQ season - and the safety tips pet owners should be implementing.

Here’s his advice.

Are BBQ foods safe for pets?

Whilst pets may beg for a helping of what’s on our plate, many BBQ staples such as burgers, sausages and chicken on the bone are high in fat and should not be given to pets. Eating too much fatty meat can upset their stomachs and lead to serious conditions like pancreatitis.

Cooked bones are especially hazardous as they can splinter and puncture mouths or throats or potentially cause life-threatening blockages and perforations in the stomach and intestines.

Although it is generally safe for dogs to eat sweetcorn, it should never be served on the cob. Similar to bones, it can pose a choking hazard and isn’t digestible, which can lead to blockages and perforations.

So, avoid feeding your pet these 10 BBQ staples:

Fatty meats like burgers, sausages and hotdogs Corn on the cob due to the cob not being digestible Onions and garlic which are toxic to pets BBQ sauces and marinades often contain harmful ingredients Undercooked meat which can cause food poisoning Hot food can burn pets’ mouths Meat on the bone can lead to life-threatening perforations and blockages Guacamole avocado is toxic for pets Salty snacks can lead to salt poisoning Ice cream and lollies can contain sweeteners like xylitol, which can cause liver failure

What are the safe alternatives?

There are plenty of safe alternatives you can feed your pet in moderation if you want them to feel included in the BBQ. For example, set aside some plain chicken breast and cook this separately with no added oil or seasonings such as salt, chili, onion, or garlic. Alternatively, you can also set up a little pet-friendly treat in a slow feeder to keep them occupied from the smells of the BBQ.

BBQ safety tips for pet owners

It’s not just food that can be hazardous. Open flames, grills, and BBQ essentials such as tin foil, cling film and skewers can also pose risks. Here are some tips to keep your pet safe:

Keep pets away from BBQs - even after they’ve cooled down to prevent burns and smoke irritations

Dispose of food waste securely - pets love hunting for scraps from the floor where they can swallow foil and plastic, whilst skewers can harm paws and mouths

Say no to sharing and remind guests to avoid feeding pets table scraps

Signs of food poisoning

If you suspect your pet has eaten something harmful or notice any unusual behaviours, immediately consult with a vet.

How to treat a burn on a dog