Scotland Sizzles into BBQ Season with Outdoor Upgrades and Taste-Testing Pride

As Scotland heats up for another summer, new research shows it’s not just the weather that’s getting warmer - it's the nation’s love for barbecuing.

According to a new study by Bar-Be-Quick, creators of the original instant barbecue, 32% of Scots have upgraded their outdoor living spaces, with cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh showing a serious appetite for alfresco living.

Glasgow tops the leaderboard, with 23% of residents upgrading their garden or BBQ area over the past two years – well ahead of Edinburgh (19%) and Aberdeen (3%). The city is also embracing outdoor kitchens, with 12% of Glaswegians adding pizza ovens, countertops or built-in grills to their gardens, making it one of the most BBQ-forward cities in the UK.

Across Scotland, 19% have upgraded their BBQ set-up, 8% now have an outdoor kitchen, and 8% own a fire pit. It’s all contributing to a national shift in how we dine and unwind outdoors.

BBQ Shrimp

One in five (22%) Scots eat outside weekly, with 23% in both Edinburgh and Glasgow, and 13% in Aberdeen, making alfresco dining a regular ritual.

"There's been a real shift in how we view our gardens in recent years. They're no longer just spaces to sit, they're places to cook, connect and create memorable moments," says Caroline Morris, spokesperson for Bar-Be-Quick.

"Whether it's a quick weekday grill or a slow-smoked weekend feast, barbecuing has become a big part of how we socialise and enjoy the warmer months. It's not just a trend, fast becoming part of the fabric of British summer."

Scotland’s BBQ Palate: Sausages Still Reign Supreme

Grilled Halloumi Salad

When it comes to what’s sizzling on Scottish grills, sausages are the standout favourite, with 48% of residents voting bangers as their top BBQ dish. Burgers (43%), ribs or beef (26%), chicken wings or drumsticks (25%), and grilled vegetables (16%) round out the top five – showing that traditional fare still holds firm, even as new flavours take root.

“Barbecuing has evolved into a true culinary experience in the UK. It’s no longer limited to burgers and buns. People are embracing bolder, more adventurous recipes and transforming their gardens into open-air kitchens.” says Chef Pete Cooks, JnrChef.

Who's Who at the BBQ? Taste Testers Take Top Spot

It’s not just what they’re cooking - it’s how they’re doing it. Brits have embraced a range of barbecue personas. While almost a fifth (18%) of those surveyed proudly declare themselves the 'Grill Master', apron-clad and in total control, others take on more relaxed roles.

Kamado Rotisserie Chicken

A further 17% regard themselves as the 'Social Butterfly', flitting between guests with a drink in hand, and 13% are the 'Taste Tester', hovering by the food for "quality control."

Scotland ranks highest in the UK for self-proclaimed ‘Taste Testers’, with 20% of residents identifying as the official BBQ food samplers. Glasgow leads the charge with 26% embracing this role, while Edinburgh lays claim to the ‘Grill Master’ title with 17%, and Aberdeen tops the charts for ‘Social Butterflies’, where 14% enjoy flitting between guests with drink in hand.

Back Garden Becomes the New Dining Room

Britain's growing love affair with outdoor cooking is no longer just a summertime treat; it's become an everyday ritual. Faced with the rising cost of dining out, more people are turning to the grill at home.

Among 25 to 34-year-olds, one in ten (10%) admitted to cooking outdoors daily during the summer months. Nearly a quarter of 35 to 44-year-olds do so every few days.

Have We Caught Up with the US?

According to the new study, over a third of Brits (39%) believe the UK has now caught up with the US when it comes to barbecue culture. Among those, 14% think we're fully on par in terms of food and gear, while 25% believe we're nearly there. Just 15% feel that we still have a long way to go.

When asked what makes or breaks a great BBQ, a quarter (25%) said great company, followed by 20% who prioritised the weather and 16% who cited ice-cold drinks. Other essentials included a good grill, sauces and sides, and music to keep the mood alive.

Your BBQ Inspiration Starts Here

* Survey conducted by OnePoll in June 2025 among 2,000 UK adults aged 16+