Dogs get anxious too. | Canva/Getty Images

Does your dog seem a bit down in the dumps now that summer is over?

With the kids now back at school, one family member might be finding the transition tougher than expected, - and it’s not who you think.

Dogs who’ve enjoyed constant companionship over the summer may be facing a sudden drop in attention and activity.

The drop in daily activity, interaction, and presence of their favourite humans can trigger signs of separation anxiety, a far cry from the happy, tail-wagging energy we’re used to seeing.

To help out, Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com , has explained what separation anxiety looks like, why it happens, and how you can support your dog through this seasonal adjustment.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is separation anxiety?

Separation anxiety is a common form of dog anxiety, affecting an estimated 13% to 18% of dogs. It typically occurs when a dog is left home alone and struggles to feel settled without their favourite people nearby. In fact, the Dogs Trust’s 2024 National Dog Survey reported that separation anxiety is a problem for 30% of owners.

This emotional stress can lead to behaviours like excessive barking, destructive chewing, or pacing, all signs your dog is feeling unsettled, not simply acting out.

It’s also worth noting that separation anxiety can sometimes be mistaken for boredom. If your dog’s restlessness is down to a lack of stimulation rather than stress, try introducing enrichment toys like chew treats or lick mats to keep them mentally engaged while you’re out.

How to spot anxiety in your dog

Dogs communicate primarily through body language and behaviour, so it’s important to notice when something feels off.

Some of the most common signs of stress or anxiety in dogs include:

Ears pinned back

Restlessness or being constantly on alert

Destructive behaviour

Loss of appetite

Shaking, cowering or hiding

Excessive panting

Growling or baring teeth

Snapping or biting

Barking or howling

Avoiding interaction

If you’re noticing these behaviours regularly, or they seem to be getting worse, it’s worth speaking to your vet or a qualified behaviourist. They can help pinpoint the cause and advise on the best course of action.

How to help a dog with anxiety

Speak to your vet first

Your vet is the best starting point. They can help identify what kind of anxiety your dog may be experiencing, rule out any underlying health conditions, and recommend a course of action tailored to your dog’s needs.

Try behavioural therapy

In many cases, your vet might refer you to a certified behaviourist. Techniques such as desensitisation and counter-conditioning can help gradually reduce your dog’s fear response.

This usually involves slowly exposing your dog to the anxiety trigger in small, controlled doses, always paired with positive reinforcement like treats and praise. Over time, your dog learns to associate the trigger with something good, not something scary.

Keep them active

Exercise isn’t just physically beneficial; it’s a natural stress-reliever for dogs. Regular activity helps burn off excess energy and reduce sensitivity to stressors. For particularly anxious dogs, opt for quiet walking routes or off-peak times to minimise exposure to potential triggers.

Offer mental stimulation

Enrichment toys, puzzle feeders, and lick mats can provide comfort and distraction, especially during times when your dog is left alone. These boredom busters help redirect nervous energy in a positive way.

Consider medication (if advised)

In more severe cases, your vet may recommend short- or long-term medication to help ease anxiety. This can help take the edge off and make behaviour training more effective. Always speak with your vet before introducing any medication.