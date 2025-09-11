Dogs are officially the most popular pets in the UK and ownership is soaring according to Kennel Club figures.

Around one-in-three UK households now include at least one four-legged friend - equating to around 13.5 million pups.

Out of the 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier is one of the most popular - coming seventh in the league of top dogs in 2024.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Staffordshire Bull Terrier pup you’ll then have the tricky task of choosing a name - you’ll certainly be shouting it enough in the coming years.

To help out personalised gift site yappy.com have surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Staffy.

Here are their top 10.

1 . Diesel The top dog when it comes to Staffordshire Bull Terrier names is Diesel. As well as being a type of oil, named after engineer Rudolph Diesel, it's a shortened version of the German name Dietrich.

2 . Luna Second spot for most popular Staffy name goes to Luna. This is one of the most popular names for dogs generally and comes from the Latin for 'moon'.

3 . Lola The final podium position for Staffordshire Bull Terriers goes to Lola. It's a Spanish name that's a shortened form of Dolores, meaning 'sorrow'.