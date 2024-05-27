The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership reach record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chihuahua– they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1 . A racing certainty Several cities in the USA, including Chandler in Arizona and Denver in Colorado, hold Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo (a celebration of a famous Mexican victory over the French).

2 . Tiny characters The diminuative Chihuahua is the smallest breed of dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club.

3 . An ancient ancestry Although the Chihuahua was developed in Mexico, DNA analysis suggests that their ancestors arrived from Siberia over 9,000 years ago.

4 . Famous fans Celebrity Chihuahua owners include Madonna, Demi Moore, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Sharon Osborne, and Mickey Rourke.