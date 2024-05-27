How much do you know about the tiny and cute Chihuahua?How much do you know about the tiny and cute Chihuahua?
How much do you know about the tiny and cute Chihuahua?

Chihuahua Dog Facts: These are 10 interesting things you should know about the loving Chihuahua 🐕

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Sep 2021, 11:49 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 15:28 BST
They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you really know about the tiny Chihuahua?

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership reach record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chihuahua– they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Read more:

Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Several cities in the USA, including Chandler in Arizona and Denver in Colorado, hold Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo (a celebration of a famous Mexican victory over the French).

1. A racing certainty

Several cities in the USA, including Chandler in Arizona and Denver in Colorado, hold Chihuahua races on Cinco de Mayo (a celebration of a famous Mexican victory over the French). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The diminuative Chihuahua is the smallest breed of dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club.

2. Tiny characters

The diminuative Chihuahua is the smallest breed of dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Although the Chihuahua was developed in Mexico, DNA analysis suggests that their ancestors arrived from Siberia over 9,000 years ago.

3. An ancient ancestry

Although the Chihuahua was developed in Mexico, DNA analysis suggests that their ancestors arrived from Siberia over 9,000 years ago. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Celebrity Chihuahua owners include Madonna, Demi Moore, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Sharon Osborne, and Mickey Rourke.

4. Famous fans

Celebrity Chihuahua owners include Madonna, Demi Moore, Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Sharon Osborne, and Mickey Rourke. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DogsFacebook