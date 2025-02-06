Dogs have long been known as humankind’s best friends, and the bond between dogs and their owners is nothing short of extraordinary.

Research by Canine Cottages shows that a dog’s heart rate increases by 46.2 per cent when being told “I love you”.

This backs up what dog lovers have always felt in their hearts—our canine companions truly do love us.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, to help dog owners better understand their furry friends’ expressions of love, Dr. Emma Scales-Theobald, Canine Behaviourist and resident dog expert at Canine Cottages, explains the gestures that mean “I love you” in dog language, from telling tail wags to heartfelt cuddles.

She explained: “Understanding your dog’s behaviour can deepen your bond and help you respond to their emotional needs. Knowing the difference between affection and stress signals ensures you’re tuned into their wellbeing”.

Here’s what to look out for.

1 . Wanting to be stroked Dogs that adore you will often seek physical affection as a way to bond and feel closer to you. Petting stimulates the release of oxytocin, the 'love hormone', in both you and your dog, reinforcing your bond. Pay attention to where your dog enjoys being stroked—some prefer behind the ears, others love a gentle chest rub. Tail wags, soft eyes, and relaxed body language are signs they're enjoying the interaction.

2 . Nudging you If you stop giving them attention, some dogs will nudge your hand or arm with their nose to encourage more petting or cuddles. This is their way of saying "Don't stop!" A nudge can be playful, persistent, or gentle, depending on their personality. Responding positively to these nudges reassures them that their affection is reciprocated.

3 . Sitting on or near you Dogs are social creatures, and being close to you — even without direct contact — shows their trust and affection. For some dogs, sitting on your lap is their ultimate display of love, while others may prefer to lie nearby. Watch for their choice of proximity, as this often reflects their comfort level and love for you.