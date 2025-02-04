We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that different breeds are known for being great emotional support animals for those with anxiety and poor mental health.

These are dogs that are calm and gentle, intelligent and easy to train, and friendly and outgoing. In short, they are there for you at all times, and are empathic enough to know when you need a confidence boost or a cuddle.

Here are 13 of the best emotional support dogs.

1 . Labrador Retriever Dogs don't come much more empathic than the Labrador Retriever - both the UK's and the world's most popular dog. These amazing animals have an innate skill of knowing how you are feeling - if you're upset or stressed they'll more often than not come and give you a cuddle. And Labrador owners know how a cuddle with their pet makes everything feel that little bit better. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever is usually true of their close cousin the Golden Retriever. That's certainly the case when it comes to their empathic nature. One of the most naturally happy breeds, they just want you to be as happy as they are. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog just loves people and wants to be as close to them as possible. This craving for a physical connection also expends to a mental connection - that means you'd be forgiven for thinking they're psychic when it comes to their adored owner. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales