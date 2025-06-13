"Please take me with you!" | Canva/Getty Images

Looking forward to your well-earned summer break but worried about leaving the dog behind. We have some advice for you.

As the summer holiday season approaches, many Scots look forward to their planned trips abroad, but while they are exciting for us, they can be distressing for our dogs.

It’s a nightmare taking dogs abroad - even if you have a pet passport and work out how to get them there, roasting hot temperatures can be a misery for our furry friends. In short, they are probably best to stay at home, even if they will miss their owners.

Kate Stead, owner of Parkhouse Luxury Boarding in North Yorkshire, has teamed up with Green Pantry to explain the signs your holiday is causing your pet distress - and shares some simple solutions.

Laura Ward, pet nutritionist at Green Pantry, explained: “Leaving your pet to go on holiday can be stressful to everybody involved. Following these simple steps can help your dog to feel less anxious and in turn, give you a stress free start to your holiday.”

Here’s what she had to say:

Can dogs tell when you’re going on holiday?

Dogs are incredibly intuitive, they can pick up on subtle changes in our behaviour, mood, and routines. When you get out your suitcase to start packing, it may be exciting for you, but the association your pet makes with the suitcase is that you will likely soon be leaving them. This can cause anxiety and trigger a stress response.

There are many reasons that your dog may feel anxious before you go on holiday, the most obvious being separation anxiety. Our pets are deeply attached to us, and leaving them for extended periods can cause them to experience feelings of distress and anxiety due to separation from their owners. Separation anxiety is most common in puppies and dogs under the age of 5, however, it can still affect dogs of all ages.

They can also be affected by changes in routine, whether that is them living elsewhere while you are away or them getting used to new people in their homes.

How can I tell if my dog is feeling stressed about me going away?

Some of the things to look out for in an anxious dog include:

A loss of appetite, or in some cases, no appetite

Excessive licking, chewing, or other repetitive behaviours

Panting or drooling

Increased vocalisations, such as barking and whining

Trembling and shaking, even when it’s not cold

A disrupted digestive system can cause constipation or diarrhoea

Pack your suitcase discreetly

If your dog is triggered by the sight of your suitcase, try to pack it away from them to avoid causing unnecessary distress. Pack in stages and keep the suitcase in a room your dog doesn’t see, which will reduce a lengthy period of stress for your dog. This can include dropping your dog off at the place they are staying before you pack.

Practice short departures

Practising short departures from the home can help to alleviate your dogs stress when you do eventually leave for holiday. Do this by putting on your shoes, grabbing your keys, but don’t actually leave the house. Follow this by leaving for short periods of time, allowing your dog to understand that you will be coming back.

Try natural calming supplements

Natural dog supplements can be a great solution for calming your dog’s anxiety. Opting for 100% natural products can help your pup stay relaxed, boosting serotonin, lowering cortisol, and promoting relaxation. They contain key ingredients including hemp, valerian, Ashwagandha, passionflower and lemon balm. These not only help with anxiety, they offer soothing properties, have a positive influence on the central nervous system. Simply sprinkle onto your dog’s favourite meal for instant relief from stress and anxiety.

Don’t do long goodbyes

Leaving your pet can often lead to emotional goodbyes. These can be distressing both for yourself and your furry friend. Where possible, try to keep goodbyes short and sweet; not only will this help your pet, but it can also reduce your own emotional distress at having to leave them.

Carefully review your options on dog retreats/dog boarding and dog sitters