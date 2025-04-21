Does my dog have hay fever? Symptoms, breeds most likely to develop hay fever, and how to treat

If you've noticed your dog sneezing more than usual then it may be suffering from hay fever. | Canva/Getty Images

Have you noticed your faithful pooch behaving slightly oddy?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the weather starts to heat up, we approach a time of year dreaded by allergy sufferers - as the pollen count rockets leading to hay fever.

However, it’s not just humans who are affected by seasonal hay fever, it can also impact our furry friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to help keep pets safe and healthy as we head into the warmer weather, experts at the pet accessories shop, Fur King , have offered some guidance on how hay fever can impact dogs and some early warning signs to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

Tom Sadler, the founder of Fur King, explained: “It’s important to note that while dogs can also develop hay fever, their symptoms may take on a slightly different form. While we’re mainly affected by irritated eyes and runny noses during hay fever season, seasonal allergies surface in our canine companions in the form of itchy and irritated skin.

“Just like humans, early spring is the time of the year in which dogs are most likely to experience hay fever symptoms. It’s also important to note that some dog breeds may be more susceptible to developing hay fever than others, which is why it’s important to keep an eye on your canine companion over the next few weeks to ensure that they aren’t experiencing any discomfort.”

Here’s Tom’s expert advice on the condition.

Which dog breeds are more likely to develop hay fever?

Some dog breeds are more vulnerable to the risk of developing seasonal allergies than others. Research has suggested that the following breeds are the most susceptible to developing hay fever:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pit Bull Terrier

Bichon Frise

Boxer

Cocker Spaniel

German Shepherd

Golden Retriever

Dalmatians

Irish Setters

Schnauzers

West Highland Terrier

Why are some dog breeds more likely to develop hay fever than others?

More research is needed to clarify why some breeds are more susceptible to seasonal allergies than others, but it’s widely thought that allergies are more common in purebred dogs.

Due to genetic factors and hypersensitive immune systems, some breeds of dogs are simply more vulnerable to allergies than others, which can contribute to the risk of them developing hay fever. For example, West Highland terriers and German Shepherds are often allergic to grass, which makes them more susceptible to developing pollen allergies during early spring.

What are some of the symptoms of hay fever in dogs?

In order to look after your canine companion as the weather heats up, it’s important that you’re aware of some of the warning signs of hay fever in dogs so that you know what to look out for.

Sneezing : Like humans, excessive sneezing is often a sign that your dog may be struggling with seasonal allergies.

: Like humans, excessive sneezing is often a sign that your dog may be struggling with seasonal allergies. Runny nose : Dogs may also suffer from a runny nose if they are struggling with hay fever.

: Dogs may also suffer from a runny nose if they are struggling with hay fever. Excessive itching and licking of the skin : This is one of the biggest signs to look out for if you suspect that your dog may have hay fever. Itchy and irritated skin is one of the most common indicators that your dog may have seasonal allergies.

: This is one of the biggest signs to look out for if you suspect that your dog may have hay fever. Itchy and irritated skin is one of the most common indicators that your dog may have seasonal allergies. Fur loss : Due to the excessive itching and licking, your dog may experience some fur loss if they are suffering from seasonal allergies.

: Due to the excessive itching and licking, your dog may experience some fur loss if they are suffering from seasonal allergies. Red or flaky skin : As allergies can cause extreme irritation to your dog’s skin, one of the biggest indicators of hay fever is red or flaky skin.

: As allergies can cause extreme irritation to your dog’s skin, one of the biggest indicators of hay fever is red or flaky skin. Sore, watery eyes : Like humans, your dog’s eyes may appear sore or irritated if they are battling allergies.

: Like humans, your dog’s eyes may appear sore or irritated if they are battling allergies. Chewing paws : If your dog is experiencing irritation associated with seasonal allergies, they will often start to chew their paws excessively as a way to soothe their irritated skin.

: If your dog is experiencing irritation associated with seasonal allergies, they will often start to chew their paws excessively as a way to soothe their irritated skin. Irritability: Thanks to the discomfort associated with allergies, your dog may start exhibiting behavioural changes if they are struggling with hay fever, such as increased irritability.

Hay fever can cause your dog to suffer from discomfort and extreme skin irritability, which is why it’s so important to keep an eye on their symptoms over the next few weeks. Excessive itching or licking caused by allergies can result in skin breakage, which can then lead your dog to be more vulnerable to developing bacterial infections. If you do suspect your dog of having hay fever, then it’s important to start looking into treatment options as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can you treat hay fever in dogs?

While hay fever can’t be cured completely, it’s important that you’re aware of some of the treatment options that can help with your dog’s discomfort. If you do suspect your dog is suffering from hay fever or other allergies, then consult with your local vet as soon as possible.

Some dogs may be prescribed antihistamines to help them with their allergies, but it’s crucial to only give your dog antihistamines if they have been prescribed by a vet, as some human antihistamines can be toxic to dogs.

Medicated shampoos and skin sprays can also help to reduce your dog’s skin irritation caused by hay fever, as can ear drops or eye drops.

In some extreme cases, your dog may be treated with an injection that will help to reduce allergy-related symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also important to be aware that there are certain preventions that dog owners can take to help prevent your furry friends from developing allergies over the spring. Keeping your dog’s coat kept short during the spring and summer months can limit the amount of pollen caught in it, which is why it may be beneficial to start brushing your dog’s fur after each walk, especially if you’re walking through fields.

Washing your dog regularly during the spring and summer months can also help to keep on top of seasonal allergies and reduce skin irritation. If your dog is vulnerable to allergies, wiping down their paws after a walk can also help to reduce the build-up of hay fever symptoms. Remember to walk your dog in the early mornings or evenings when the pollen count is lower if you do suspect that they’re struggling with hay fever.

Keeping your home dust-free and mowing your garden regularly can also help to prevent the build-up of allergies over the next few months. If you do suspect your dog is struggling with allergies, it may be worth consulting with your local vet to discuss switching your dog’s diet as this can also be incredibly beneficial.