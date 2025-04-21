The length of time a dog lives for is largely dependent on its breed.The length of time a dog lives for is largely dependent on its breed.
Longest Living Dogs 2025: These are the 17 breeds of adorable dog with the longest average lifespans - including the Jack Russell 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:53 BST

Different breeds of dog tend to have very different lifespans.

We’re officially a nations of dog owners, with the UK’s most popular pet living in around one-in-three households (and rising).

That means that there are around three million pooches living here, with more people choosing to join the army of dog lovers every week.

Of course, if you are looking to welcome a dog into your family, there are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And one thing you might like to consider is that different breeds are known for having different lifespans - although much will depend on the individual dog in question.

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living fewer than 13 years – but some breeds tend to have longer lives than others.

Here are the 17 breeds of dog that tend to live to a fair old age.

Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years.

1. Chihuahua

Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years.

2. Jack Russell Terrier

While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years.

3. Toy Poodle

An Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey holds the record for the longest-lived dog - reaching an incredible 29 years of age. A dog rarely seen in UK parks, the breed normally lives for around 15 years.

4. Australian Cattle Dog

