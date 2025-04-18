A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to the Kennel Club dog ownership has soared to record levels and is still rising.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.
Here are the dog breeds that should be at the top of your wish list if you have children.