Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.
Of course one of the things that attract people to tropical fish is their bright colours - often a warning to predators to stay away or a way to attract mates.
So, here are 10 of the most colourful fish for tropical freshwater aquariums.
1. Discus
Also known as the Pompadour Fish, the Discus is a native of the Amazon River in Brazil and is highly sought after by aquariasts due to the dazzling array of colours different fish exhibit - from vivid orange to metallic turqouise. Rarer colours can go for eye-watering sums of money. There's an entire industry in Thailand dedicated to breeding these calm fish many consider to be the most beautiful of all species. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Betta
Perhaps better known at the Siamese Fighting Fish, the Betta also comes in a seemingly never-ending series of dramatic colous combinations. Among the most popular aquarium fish in the world, males are hugely aggressive and territorial - meaning only one can be kept in a tank. They can even get grumpy if they see another male in a different tank. They are endemic to central Thailand but now live in lounges around the globe. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Guppy
With it's alternative name of the Rainbow Fish, it's no wonder that the Guppy makes this list. They have been selectively bred to come in a range of colours - all stunning. Originally from northeast South America, they give birth to live babies. Many an aquarium owner has woken up to find numerous tiny baby Guppies in their tank. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Boeseman's rainbowfish
Native to the lakes of Indonesia, Boeseman's Rainbowfish is famous for its stunning gradiated colouration, progressing from a metallic blue front half to a golden-yellow back. A peaceful fish, they thrive in community aquariums. | Canva/Getty Images