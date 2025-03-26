We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs , with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

A recent report by the Royal Veterinary College found marked differences in how long different breeds tend to live for - with some living more than twice as long as others.

Researchers analysed data of 7,936 cats over a three year period, taken from vets in the UK, finding that overall cats had an average life expectancy of around 11.7 years.

They also found that crossbreeds lived slightly longer than pedigree cats on average - 12.5 years and 11.2 years respectively.

Here’s how long they found you can expect 12 popular breeds to live for.

1 . Burmese The beautiful Burmese often comes out top in cat lifespan surveys, and so it proved again - with an expected lifespan of 14.4 years.

2 . Birman Joint top spot went to the Birman - which you can also expect to live for 14.4 years.

3 . Crossbreed Showing that pedigree cats don't tend to alway live the longest lives, crossbreed 'moggy' cats were found to live for an average of 11.9 years.

4 . Siamese We are Siamese if you please - these exotic cats were found to live for 11.7 years on average.