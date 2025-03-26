The number of birthday a cat can expect to celebrate is partly dependent on its breed.placeholder image
The number of birthday a cat can expect to celebrate is partly dependent on its breed. | Canva/Getty Images

Cat Lifespans 2025: Here is how long 12 popular breeds of cat live for on average - including the Ragdoll 🐱

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:55 BST

Some cats can be expected to live far longer than others.

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs, with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

A recent report by the Royal Veterinary College found marked differences in how long different breeds tend to live for - with some living more than twice as long as others.

Researchers analysed data of 7,936 cats over a three year period, taken from vets in the UK, finding that overall cats had an average life expectancy of around 11.7 years.

They also found that crossbreeds lived slightly longer than pedigree cats on average - 12.5 years and 11.2 years respectively.

Here’s how long they found you can expect 12 popular breeds to live for.

The beautiful Burmese often comes out top in cat lifespan surveys, and so it proved again - with an expected lifespan of 14.4 years.

1. Burmese

The beautiful Burmese often comes out top in cat lifespan surveys, and so it proved again - with an expected lifespan of 14.4 years. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Joint top spot went to the Birman - which you can also expect to live for 14.4 years.

2. Birman

Joint top spot went to the Birman - which you can also expect to live for 14.4 years. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Showing that pedigree cats don't tend to alway live the longest lives, crossbreed 'moggy' cats were found to live for an average of 11.9 years.

3. Crossbreed

Showing that pedigree cats don't tend to alway live the longest lives, crossbreed 'moggy' cats were found to live for an average of 11.9 years. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
We are Siamese if you please - these exotic cats were found to live for 11.7 years on average.

4. Siamese

We are Siamese if you please - these exotic cats were found to live for 11.7 years on average. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CatsScienceData
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice