Scotland's oldest rescue cat searching for a loving home
At 20-years-old, Cleo has lived a long - but not always happy - life.
Now, the “lovely old girl” is seeking her own peaceful place to enjoy her twilight years.
Cleo is the oldest cat in the care of the SSPCA and is resting up in its Aberdeen centre after being rescued from “horrific hoarding conditions”.
She was found trapped in a house piled high with rubbish, with little love on show.
Although now a little frail, she has been given the all-clear from the vet and is ready to find her new home.
A statement from SSPCA said: “Cleo is a lovely old girl and deserves to have a restful forever home to see out her final days.
“Due to her past she’s not used to being picked up but loves a head scratch and will fully lean into your hand.
“Like most older cats Cleo doesn’t have many teeth left so is on a wet food diet only. But despite her previous appalling home’s conditions, she uses her litter tray with no issue.”
For more information about Cleo, please visit her page on the SSPCA website.
