Scotland's oldest rescue cat searching for a loving home

Cleo the cat was rescued from "horrendous conditions" and is now seeking a gentle, peaceful place to call home. | SSPCA

Cleo was rescued from ‘horrendous’ conditions - and is now looking for that special someone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 20-years-old, Cleo has lived a long - but not always happy - life.

Now, the “lovely old girl” is seeking her own peaceful place to enjoy her twilight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleo is the oldest cat in the care of the SSPCA and is resting up in its Aberdeen centre after being rescued from “horrific hoarding conditions”.

She was found trapped in a house piled high with rubbish, with little love on show.

Although now a little frail, she has been given the all-clear from the vet and is ready to find her new home.

A statement from SSPCA said: “Cleo is a lovely old girl and deserves to have a restful forever home to see out her final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to her past she’s not used to being picked up but loves a head scratch and will fully lean into your hand.

“Like most older cats Cleo doesn’t have many teeth left so is on a wet food diet only. But despite her previous appalling home’s conditions, she uses her litter tray with no issue.”