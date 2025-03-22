Scotland's oldest rescue cat searching for a loving home

By Alison Campsie
Comment
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 10:43 BST
Cleo the cat was rescued from "horrendous conditions" and is now seeking a gentle, peaceful place to call home.placeholder image
Cleo the cat was rescued from "horrendous conditions" and is now seeking a gentle, peaceful place to call home. | SSPCA
Cleo was rescued from ‘horrendous’ conditions - and is now looking for that special someone.

At 20-years-old, Cleo has lived a long - but not always happy - life.

Now, the “lovely old girl” is seeking her own peaceful place to enjoy her twilight years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleo is the oldest cat in the care of the SSPCA and is resting up in its Aberdeen centre after being rescued from “horrific hoarding conditions”.

She was found trapped in a house piled high with rubbish, with little love on show.

READ MORE: The SSPCA and its work that costs £63,000 a day

Although now a little frail, she has been given the all-clear from the vet and is ready to find her new home.

A statement from SSPCA said: “Cleo is a lovely old girl and deserves to have a restful forever home to see out her final days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Due to her past she’s not used to being picked up but loves a head scratch and will fully lean into your hand.

“Like most older cats Cleo doesn’t have many teeth left so is on a wet food diet only. But despite her previous appalling home’s conditions, she uses her litter tray with no issue.”

For more information about Cleo, please visit her page on the SSPCA website.

Related topics:ScotlandCats
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice