Big and Colourful Tropical Fish 2025: Here are 11 of the largest fish for those with big aquariums - including the Pacu

By David Hepburn

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST

You’ll need a fair bit of space in your living room to share a home with these aquatic monsters.

From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) say there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.

If space (and money) is no object then there are some incredible huge tropical fish you can opt to put in your enormous tank.

Here are 11 of the biggest - and most colourful - tropical fish for freshwater aquariums.

Growing up to three feet, the ,mighty Arowanas are powerful surface-dwelling predators. Known for their metallic sheen and jumping ability, they require massive tanks, secure lids, and are best kept solo or with strong tankmates - these fish are proper carnivores. Although they need a large aquarium, they'll only occupy the top couple of feet.

1. Silver Arowana

Growing up to three feet, the ,mighty Arowanas are powerful surface-dwelling predators. Known for their metallic sheen and jumping ability, they require massive tanks, secure lids, and are best kept solo or with strong tankmates - these fish are proper carnivores. Although they need a large aquarium, they'll only occupy the top couple of feet. | Canva/Getty Images

(Astronotus ocellatus)** Oscars can reach 12–14 inches in length and are quite remarkable animals - they are intelligent and interactive fish, able to recognise their owners and display unique personalities. These fishy monsters are best kept in large tanks with strong filtration due to their delightfully messy feeding habits.

2. Oscar

(Astronotus ocellatus)** Oscars can reach 12–14 inches in length and are quite remarkable animals - they are intelligent and interactive fish, able to recognise their owners and display unique personalities. These fishy monsters are best kept in large tanks with strong filtration due to their delightfully messy feeding habits. | Canva/Getty Images

With those bitey-looking wee faces the Pacu is often confused with the notorious Pirahha, but they couldn't be more different when it comes to diet, being entirely peaceful carnivores. They may be chilled but they are not small - growing to over two feet. That heft and their active swimming style means they need plenty of room in a tank.

3. Pacu

With those bitey-looking wee faces the Pacu is often confused with the notorious Pirahha, but they couldn't be more different when it comes to diet, being entirely peaceful carnivores. They may be chilled but they are not small - growing to over two feet. That heft and their active swimming style means they need plenty of room in a tank. | Canva/Getty Images

The Banded Leporinus is a stunningly-patterned fish that can grow up to a foot in length. They enjoy living in small schools so if you are looking for a pack of fish to dart around your enormous tank then these are a good choice. They just love to jump, so make sure that lid is good and secure.

4. Banded Leporinus

The Banded Leporinus is a stunningly-patterned fish that can grow up to a foot in length. They enjoy living in small schools so if you are looking for a pack of fish to dart around your enormous tank then these are a good choice. They just love to jump, so make sure that lid is good and secure. | Canva/Getty Images

