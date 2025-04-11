Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.
There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.
If space (and money) is no object then there are some incredible huge tropical fish you can opt to put in your enormous tank.
Here are 11 of the biggest - and most colourful - tropical fish for freshwater aquariums.
1. Silver Arowana
Growing up to three feet, the ,mighty Arowanas are powerful surface-dwelling predators. Known for their metallic sheen and jumping ability, they require massive tanks, secure lids, and are best kept solo or with strong tankmates - these fish are proper carnivores. Although they need a large aquarium, they'll only occupy the top couple of feet. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Oscar
(Astronotus ocellatus)**
Oscars can reach 12–14 inches in length and are quite remarkable animals - they are intelligent and interactive fish, able to recognise their owners and display unique personalities. These fishy monsters are best kept in large tanks with strong filtration due to their delightfully messy feeding habits. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Pacu
With those bitey-looking wee faces the Pacu is often confused with the notorious Pirahha, but they couldn't be more different when it comes to diet, being entirely peaceful carnivores. They may be chilled but they are not small - growing to over two feet. That heft and their active swimming style means they need plenty of room in a tank. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Banded Leporinus
The Banded Leporinus is a stunningly-patterned fish that can grow up to a foot in length. They enjoy living in small schools so if you are looking for a pack of fish to dart around your enormous tank then these are a good choice. They just love to jump, so make sure that lid is good and secure. | Canva/Getty Images