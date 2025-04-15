From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.

One think you should be aware of is that some fish favour the bottom of the tank, while others are happier nearer the surface - combine the two and you’ll have a well-balanced aquarium.

Here are 10 of the best and brightest top-dwellers.

1 . Hatchetfish Hatchetfish are peaceful, silver-bodied fish with a unique hatchet-shaped body - they certainly are in no danger of being mistaken for any other fishy friend. They love staying at the surface but are excellent jumpers, so ensure you have a tight-fitting lid to avoid disasters. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Wrestling Halfbeak The slender and unusual body of the Wrestling Halfbeak makes a quirky addition to a community aquarium. They get their name from their elongated lower jaw and happily swim around close to the surface. They are a peaceful fish that will get on with the majority of tankmates. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Celestial Pearl Danio Celestial Pearl Danios, sometimes known as Galaxy Fish, are shimmering, hardy fish that love swimming near the surface of the aquarium - rarely venturing to the bottom half of the tank. They're active, peaceful, and easy to care for, making them ideal for both beginners and experienced aquarists alike. | Canva/Getty Images

4 . Endler's Livebearer Endler's Livebearers are small, colorful, and active surface-dwellers. Their vibrant patterns brighten any aquarium, and their peaceful nature allows them to thrive in community tanks, where they tend to stay near the top. Their dimunuative size means they are the ideal top-dweller choice for those with smaller tanks. | Canva/Getty Images