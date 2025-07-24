4 . Blue Tang

Also known at the Regal Tang, the Blue Tang is certainly a royal-looking fish thanks to its stunning blue body and yellow tail. You'll need a large aquarium to house these fish because they are very active swimmers. They will get on with other fish, although can be territorial when it comes to other Tangs. Nemo's best pal Dory is a Blue Tang. Just keep swimming! | Canva/Getty Images