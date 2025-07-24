There's plenty of choice when it comes to fish for saltwater tanks.placeholder image
Best Saltwater Tropical Fish 2025: These are the 13 most popular fish for marine and reef aquariums - including the Blue Tang

By David Hepburn

Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST

These fish are all perfect for recreating a stunning coral reef in your lounge.

It is estimated that around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although goldfish really need far more space to thrive) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

And the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) say there are an incredible five million indoor fish tanks in Britain.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends - both for freshwater and saltwater tanks.

But some fish top the charts when it comes to popularity amongst aquarists (the fancy name for people who maintain aquariums).

Here are the 13 species of reef fish that are most commonly found in saltwater aquariums in living rooms around the country.

1. Clownfish

Clownfish are probably the world's most popular fish for saltwater aquariasts - partly due to it being the species of the hero in the animated film 'Finding Nemo'. Instantly recognisable, they are the perfect fish for beginners - hardy, and easy to care for. As fans of 'Finding Nemo' will know they often form symbiotic relationships with sea anemones. They are sociable wee fish and lover living with others in a tank with plenty of hidey-holes. | Canva/Getty Images

2. Mandarinfish

Native to the Pacific Ocean, the Mandarinfish (or Mandarin Goby) are small, brilliantly colored fish with incredible psychedelic patterns. Peaceful and friendly fish, they can be challenging to care for due to their specialized diet - they love to eat Copepod crustaceans. | Canva/Getty Images

3. Flame Angelfish

All Angelfish are stunning but perhaps none are quite as striking as the Flame Angelfish with their red-orange body with black and blue rear. They can be aggressive so you need to be careful when choosing their tank-buddies. They need live rock (old coral colonized by invertebrates, corals, sponges, and bacteria) to graze on. | Canva/Getty Images

4. Blue Tang

Also known at the Regal Tang, the Blue Tang is certainly a royal-looking fish thanks to its stunning blue body and yellow tail. You'll need a large aquarium to house these fish because they are very active swimmers. They will get on with other fish, although can be territorial when it comes to other Tangs. Nemo's best pal Dory is a Blue Tang. Just keep swimming! | Canva/Getty Images

