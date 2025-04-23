From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl (although, goldfish really need far more space to thrive) – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

Around 10 per cent of British households own pet fish – making them the third most popular animal to welcome into our homes after cats and dogs.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums , with pet shops offering a bewildering range of interesting finned friends.

One think you should be aware of is that while many of the most popular fish, such as the Neon Tetra, need a heated tank, others are more than happy to chill in a cold water aquarium (although you’ll still need a filtration system to keep them in tiptop fishy-shape).

Here are 10 species of fish perfect to populate an unheated aquarium.

1 . Goldfish Propbably the world's most popular aquarium fish, the Goldfish comes in a whole array of sizes, shapes and colours (not only gold, but also combinations of white, yellow, orange, red, brown, and black). Don't be tempted to pop one on a tiny bowl, these fish may be hardy but still need plenty of space and filtration to thrive. Originally from China, these are the perfect fish for beginners. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . White Cloud Mountain Minnow Another species native to China, the White Cloud Mountain Minnow is pretty much extinct in its native habitat, due to a compbination of pollution and tourism. Thankfully, they look likely to live on forever in aquariums. Small, peaceful, and great for beginners, these minnows enjoy cooler water. They're schooling fish with subtle beauty and do best in groups with live plants and gentle currents. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Hillstream Loach Looking for something more unusual for your cold water aquarium? The Hillstream Loach could be your fish! Unusual and eye-catching, they resemble miniature stingrays. These algae-eaters love fast-moving, oxygen-rich water and do well in cool temperatures with plenty of rocks and hiding spaces. Originally from South, Southeast and East Asia, there are around 202 subtly-different species of Hillstream Loach, although your local petshop will probably only have a couple. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Rosy Barb The Rosy Barb is a fish that is equally at home in a tropical or cold water aquarium. Colorful and lively, they and are relatively easy to care for and are a schooling fish - so best buy a few. Originally from southern Asia, they’re active swimmers needing space and some plant cover. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales