Look out for these hazards for dogs this spooky season. | Canva/Getty Images

Don’t risk an expensive visit to the vet this Halloween.

Pet owners have been warned popular Halloween treats and decorations could be harmful to their four-legged friends.

This spooky season, experts from pet insurers Tiger.co.uk and dog probiotic suppliers Vitasure, have urged people to be on their guard for potentially poisonous family favourites.

Here are the hazards to look out for.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin skin can cause a choking hazard and may block your pet’s intestines. The stem and leaves of a pumpkin can also be irritable to their mouths and throat.

Alcohol

If you are hosting a Halloween party for friends and families, make sure to keep any alcoholic drinks up high and out of reach of your furry friends. Alcohol can cause vomiting, breathing issues, tremors, and decreased coordination. Consumption could even be fatal, so make sure to contact your vet immediately if you suspect your pet has ingested any alcohol.

Salty crisps

If you are hosting a group of family or friends for the party season - make sure to avoid leaving out bowls of salty snacks like popcorn, crisps and pretzels where pets could grab them. Large amounts of salt could cause sodium ion poisoning in pets, with symptoms like vomiting, tremors and seizures.

Chocolate

Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine, which is toxic to cats and dogs. The most common signs your pet has ingested chocolate include vomiting, diarrhoea, panting or restlessness. Make sure to keep all Halloween treats at a safe distance from your pets.

Apple cores

If you are bobbing for apples this Halloween, be careful to keep the apples away from pets. While the flesh of apples isn’t problematic, the seeds can be a choking hazard and may even cause an stomach upset.

Raisins

Raisins, which can be found in lots of goodies around Halloween, are also extremely toxic todogs. Just a few raisins can cause tummy problems, and in serious cases, result in kidney failure.

Wrappers

Sweet wrappers, packets, and lollipop sticks usually taste delicious to dogs, so can also be snapped up in seconds. But they can get easily caught in the bowel, causing an obstruction, and in serious cases, require surgical intervention to correct.

Decorations

Millions of households get into the Halloween spirit with carved pumpkins, faux webs and ghoulish ghosts, but these aren’t only scary for us - they can also scare our pooches, too. Decorations that make loud noises or flash can be frightening for all animals.

When it comes to health hazards, fake cobwebs might look great, but if they’re not out of reach from our four-legged friends, they can be easily ingested. At worst, they can obstruct your dog’s digestive tract, which may require surgery to remove, and at best, they can result in your dog feeling very ill.

It’s also wise to be mindful when it comes to small decorations like lights and as they pose a choking hazard, while larger decorations with smaller parts, such as googly eyes, can also be a risk as they can easily be chewed off and swallowed whole.

Candles