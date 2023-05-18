All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Why Is My Dog Shaking? Here are the reasons dogs shiver and shake explained by a vet - from anxiety to seizures 🐶

It’s perfectly normal for your dog to shake sometimes, but there are several different reasons they do do.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th May 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:18 BST
 Comment
Being cold is just one of the reasons that dogs shake and shiver.Being cold is just one of the reasons that dogs shake and shiver.
Being cold is just one of the reasons that dogs shake and shiver.

Dog ownership is at an all-time high at the moment, with surging Kennel Club registrations and one-in-three households now including a four-legged friend.

That means there are a huge number of first-time dog owners out there who are paying close attention to their pup’s behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One thing that can be alarming is when your dog starts to shake, something that is particularly common with the recent fluctuating weather.

To help out, Peter Wright, Harringtons Advanced Science Diet Vet and the star of The Yorkshire Vet, has shared his expertise on the subject.

Here’s what he had to say.

Natural reasons

Shaking can be a natural phenomenon in many dogs. For example, dogs can shake because they are cold, wet, excited or nervous. In some cases, a dog may shake because they are experiencing anxiety.

Age is a factor

Older dogs may shake when they’re in pain or uncomfortable. Owners may also see some muscular and nerve degeneration, which isn’t painful, but both can cause dogs to become weaker and shake as a consequence.

Diet is key

Pet parents will often find senior dogs will start to shake just because their muscles aren’t as strong as they used to be. You may want to try a specialist dog food that is formulated to help with stronger joints and deliver all the nutrients needed for older dogs.

More serious seizures

On a more serious note, dogs can sometimes have seizures which may appear as panting or shaking. Although, if a dog has a full-blown seizure, owners will notice it’s much more than just shaking. Seizures can often just be several muscle groups moving involuntarily, which can appear as twitching or shaking. These episodes of shaking may be very short-lived in mild cases. If you suspect a seizure, a trip to the vet will determine what’s happening.

Related topics:Diet
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.