It’s perfectly normal for your dog to shake sometimes, but there are several different reasons they do do.

Being cold is just one of the reasons that dogs shake and shiver.

Dog ownership is at an all-time high at the moment, with surging Kennel Club registrations and one-in-three households now including a four-legged friend.

That means there are a huge number of first-time dog owners out there who are paying close attention to their pup’s behaviour.

One thing that can be alarming is when your dog starts to shake, something that is particularly common with the recent fluctuating weather.

To help out, Peter Wright, Harringtons Advanced Science Diet Vet and the star of The Yorkshire Vet, has shared his expertise on the subject.

Here’s what he had to say.

Natural reasons

Shaking can be a natural phenomenon in many dogs. For example, dogs can shake because they are cold, wet, excited or nervous. In some cases, a dog may shake because they are experiencing anxiety.

Age is a factor

Older dogs may shake when they’re in pain or uncomfortable. Owners may also see some muscular and nerve degeneration, which isn’t painful, but both can cause dogs to become weaker and shake as a consequence.

Diet is key

Pet parents will often find senior dogs will start to shake just because their muscles aren’t as strong as they used to be. You may want to try a specialist dog food that is formulated to help with stronger joints and deliver all the nutrients needed for older dogs.

More serious seizures