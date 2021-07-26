These are the 10 most popular breeds of cute cat over lockdown
Pet ownership has soared over lockdown, with an estimated 11 per cent of UK homes having taken on new animals since March 2020.
The Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) chiefs say this means that the UK now has 17 million pet-owning homes, with the majority owning either a cat or a dog – or both.
There are now around 12million pet cats in the UK, with a whole range of breeds prized by feline fans.
Several studies have indicated that owning a pet has led to an improvement in mental health for people hit by Covid restrictions.
Here are the 10 most popular breeds since the beginning of lockdown according to price comparison site GoCompare.
