These are the 13 rarest dog breeds in the UK according to the Kennel Club
Dog ownership may have rocked over lockdown but some breeds remain a rarity in Britain.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:19 pm
Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.
But while breeds like the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel continue to rise in popularity, others are far less familiar in the UK’s parks.
In fact, there are a number of breeds that weren’t registered with the Kennel Club a single time over the last year.
So if you have one of these canine pals think yourself lucky – your four-legged friend is one the UK’s 13 rarest dogs.
