Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to around 250,000.

While there are a huge range of diverse breeds across the country, some are a rarer sight in parks than others according to the research by outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Millets.

Just a single Azawakh was was registered with the Kennel Club in 2020, while less than 300 new Deerhounds, King Charles Spaniels or Cardigan Welsh Corgis were registered, meaning they are now considered ‘vulnerable’.

But others have seen their popularity soar – here are the top 10 most popular breeds.

Has your pet been crowned top dog?

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier The tenth most popular dog is the Staffordshire Bull Terrier - the descendant of a cross-breed between an Old English Bulldog and an Old English Terrier. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Pug It would seem that Pugs aren't as fashionable as they once were. They now rank ninth after a steep decline in registrations - with just 6,000 this year compared to over 11,000 as recently as 2017. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. German Shepherd German Shepherd registrations have also slowly been declining - there were 7,000 registrations in 2020 putting them in at eighth place, compared to nearly 10,000 registrations in 2011. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Golden Retriever Coming in at seventh is the always-popular Golden Retriever - a dog that was bred to retrieve shot wildfowl for hunters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo