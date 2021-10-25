4. Bankfoot Inn

Offering a cozy stay in the Perthshire countryside, the Bankfoot Inn also has a chillier side. The owners received so many reports of ghosts that they invited paranormal investigators for a stay - and they apparently confirmed the presence of supernatural entities. There are a number of different sprits, according to the hotel website: "there's been the 'old woman' and then there was the 'little girl'. Also, there's been whispering voices too in the laundry. Others have reported objects getting knocked over and of taps turning themselves on. Then, there's the other one, the one we call 'the thing', but we don't talk about it much."

Photo: www.booking.com