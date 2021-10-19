Did you know, to date, there have been 12,157 known paranormal sightings across the United Kingdom over the last 100 years?
According to research conducted by PsychicWorld.com, haunting manifestations, phantom horse-riders and legends of folklore are the most prevalent types of paranormal activity to be recorded in the United Kingdom, with many of these sightings seen in Scotland.
Do you believe in ghosts? Or are you sceptical? Either way, with Glasgow’s historic buildings, haunting Highland moors and the cobbled streets of Edinburgh, Scotland certainly hase a backdrop that wouldn’t be out of place in a horror film.
Is your area frequently visited by spirits, entities and the unexplained? Take a look below and see if your region appears on the list.
