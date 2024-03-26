From garden ponds filled with Koi Carp to the humble goldfish bowl – the UK is a nation of fish lovers.

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to adding fish to (well prepared and correctly set up) home aquariums, with pet shops offering a bewildering range of colourful and interesting finned friends.

Schooling fish are particularly popular – fish that are only happy in a group of the same species, travelling around your tank in colourful packs.

As a general rule you should make sure to have at least six of these fish in your tank at any one time – and be aware that some species thrive when there’s a particular proportion of males to females (if there’s any doubt ask an expert at your local pet shop).

So, here are 10 of the best species of schooling fish for aquarists (people who maintain aquariums).

1 . Neon Tetra The Neon Tetra is the UK's (and probably the world's) most popular tropical fish - and is the epitome of a schooling fish. The tiny fish's bright red and blue colouring and ease of care are a winning combination for beginners. They originally come from backwater streams in the Amazon basin in South America. You'll need a seperate tank if you want to breed then though.

2 . Black Skirt Tetra Larger than their Neon Tetra close cousins, the Black Skirt Tetra is a peaceful and hardy schooling fish that can hold its own against larger rivals. It's native to the Paraguay River basin of south-central Brazil, Paraguay and northeast Argentina.

3 . Zebra Danio When it comes to aquarium fish, few are as hardy and easy to care for as the Zebra Danio, also known as the Zebra Fish. Another small schooling fish, they'll naturally form a tightly-packed shoal as soon as you introduce them to your tank. These fish will eat pretty much anything so that's one less thing to worry about.

4 . Harlequin Rasbora The colourful Harlequin Rasbora is a native of Southeast Asia is a small fish that will form a dazzling school in your aquarium. Get up to 10 of them - they get on well with everyone and are happy to just eat basic fish flakes.