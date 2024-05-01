Cats are quite simply one of the world’s most treasured animals, offering a cuddly, cute companion that can offer wonderful company in the home.

With cats developing a ‘meow’ many centuries ago in order to communicate with humans, their intelligent and sheer adorable nature can often make them a man’s best friend - even if dogs try to tell you differently!

However, if you are looking to add a cat that will keep you company and make sure you know you’re loved with the love of a cat chat, then these 10 beautiful and bold breeds are sure to suit your needs, according to Purina.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Burmese This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Siamese Known as one of the world's most vocal cat - you will never wonder or worry where your Siamese kitty is, as they will let you know. If you want a cat that is social, intelligent and vocal then the Siamese breed should be your choice. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . American Bobtail Cat Breed The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . Turkish Van The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro