Cats are loved the world over and have been one of the most worshipped animals on the globe for centuries.
It is actually reported the average cat owner owns a minimum of two cats and once you have been around one of these amazing animals, it will be easy to understand why people get so easily obsessed by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.
In a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 9 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.