These 9 luxury breeds of cat are the most expensive to buy in 2024.
By Graham Falk
Published 12th Sep 2022, 15:38 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 17:18 GMT

Cats are loved the world over and have been one of the most worshipped animals on the globe for centuries.

It is actually reported the average cat owner owns a minimum of two cats and once you have been around one of these amazing animals, it will be easy to understand why people get so easily obsessed by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.

In a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 9 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat.

1. Ashera

The Ashera is reportedly the most expensive breed of cat on the globe, with this beautiful breed of cat costing up to $125,000. This breed is a mix between an African Serval, an Asian Leopard and a domesticated cat.

This cross breed cat is a mix of a serval and a domestic cat. This breed has been known to cost upwards of $50,000.

2. Savannah

This cross breed cat is a mix of a serval and a domestic cat. This breed has been known to cost upwards of $50,000.

The Bengal cat breed is designed using hybrids of domestic cats, including the Egyptian Mau, with the Asian leopard cat. The breed name comes from the leopard cat's taxonomic name. This breed can cost as much as $25,000.

3. Bengal

The Bengal cat breed is designed using hybrids of domestic cats, including the Egyptian Mau, with the Asian leopard cat. The breed name comes from the leopard cat's taxonomic name. This breed can cost as much as $25,000.

The Peterbald cat breed is of Russian decent and was reportedly created using experimental breeding. They reportedly cost as much as $5,000.

4. Peterbald

The Peterbald cat breed is of Russian decent and was reportedly created using experimental breeding. They reportedly cost as much as $5,000.

